Joel Samuel Paris
bowler
|Full name:
|Joel Samuel Paris
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|36
|25
|37
|Innings
|2
|60
|25
|36
|Overs
|16.0
|1094.0
|197.2
|117.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|307
|17
|1
|Runs
|93
|2896
|896
|1025
|Wickets
|1
|135
|43
|32
|Avg
|93
|21.45
|20.83
|32.03
|SR
|96
|48.62
|27.53
|21.96
|Eco
|5.81
|2.64
|4.54
|8.74
|BB
|1
|8
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|4
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|36
|25
|37
|Innings
|0
|47
|8
|16
|Not outs
|0
|10
|4
|6
|Runs
|0
|860
|85
|76
|Balls Faced
|0
|2223
|128
|76
|Avg
|0
|23.24
|21.25
|7.6
|SR
|0
|38.68
|66.4
|100
|Fours
|0
|91
|7
|4
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|9
|0
|3
|Highest
|0
|102
|16
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0