Joel Samuel Paris

Joel Samuel Paris

bowler

Full name:Joel Samuel Paris
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Melbourne Stars

Perth Scorchers

Western Australia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches2362537
Innings2602536
Overs16.01094.0197.2117.1
Balls----
Maidens0307171
Runs9328968961025
Wickets11354332
Avg9321.4520.8332.03
SR9648.6227.5321.96
Eco5.812.644.548.74
BB1843
4w0430
5w0500
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches2362537
Innings047816
Not outs01046
Runs08608576
Balls Faced0222312876
Avg023.2421.257.6
SR038.6866.4100
Fours09174
Fifties0100
Sixies0903
Highest01021616
Hundreds0100

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