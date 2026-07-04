Chaim Alexis Mareo Holder
bowler
|Full name:
|Chaim Alexis Mareo Holder
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|13
|1
|Innings
|25
|1
|Overs
|343.4
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|59
|0
|Runs
|979
|17
|Wickets
|38
|1
|Avg
|25.76
|17
|SR
|54.26
|30
|Eco
|2.84
|3.4
|BB
|9
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|13
|1
|Innings
|21
|1
|Not outs
|2
|1
|Runs
|167
|2
|Balls Faced
|422
|4
|Avg
|8.78
|0
|SR
|39.57
|50
|Fours
|18
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|43
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0