Chaim Alexis Mareo Holder

Chaim Alexis Mareo Holder

bowler

Full name:Chaim Alexis Mareo Holder

Teams

2023 Teams

Barbados Pride

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches131
Innings251
Overs343.45.0
Balls--
Maidens590
Runs97917
Wickets381
Avg25.7617
SR54.2630
Eco2.843.4
BB91
4w10
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches131
Innings211
Not outs21
Runs1672
Balls Faced4224
Avg8.780
SR39.5750
Fours180
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest432
Hundreds00

Another Players

Mindley, Marquino

Mindley, Marquino

Walcott, Tevyn

Walcott, Tevyn

Harding, Keon

Harding, Keon

Nurse, Ashley

Nurse, Ashley

Carter, Jonathan

Carter, Jonathan

Holder, Jason

Holder, Jason

Springer, Shamar

Springer, Shamar

Hope, Shai

Hope, Shai

Drakes, Dominic

Drakes, Dominic

Brooks, Shamarh

Brooks, Shamarh