International career

Shamar Kamal Springer was born on 26 November 1997 in Barbados. He is a cricketer from the West Indies. He started playing at a young age and became known during youth tournaments.

2012: West Indies won the ICC World T20. Many young players in the region followed this win closely. Shamar Springer was one of them.

2016: West Indies Under-19 team won the ICC U19 World Cup. Shamar Springer was part of the squad. He helped the team and became known for a dance celebration called the chest roll. He did it after good moments in the match.

2024: Shamar Springer played for the West Indies national team in a T20I series. On October 13, he played his first T20 International. The match was against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. He became the 97th player to receive a T20I cap for West Indies. On October 15, he played another T20I match against Sri Lanka at the same stadium. This is his last T20I match so far.

Leagues Participation

Shamar Springer played in the Caribbean Premier League with different teams. From 2016 to 2018, he was with the Barbados Tridents. Later, he joined the Jamaica Tallawahs in 2019, then again in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, he played for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Caribbean Premier League

Shamar Springer joined the Barbados Tridents in 2016. He said he felt proud to be part of the team and wanted to do well for his father, who passed away in June that year. In 2017, he helped the team by taking three wickets and scoring 22 runs in an important match. From 2022 to 2023, he played for the Jamaica Tallawahs and showed good results. In 2024, he joined the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons.

Year Team Notes 2016 Barbados Tridents Joined the team; dedicated season to his late father. 2017 Barbados Tridents Took 3 wickets and scored 22 runs in match 11 with Wayne Parnell. 2018 Barbados Tridents Remained part of the team. 2019 Jamaica Tallawahs Changed team; played for Tallawahs. 2022 Jamaica Tallawahs Played 5 matches, scored 84 runs, took 5 wickets. 2023 Jamaica Tallawahs Scored 38 off 27 vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 16. 2024 Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Joined Falcons; played vs St. Lucia Kings — scored 126/8 in chase.

Domestic career

Shamar Springer began his List A career in January 2015, playing for West Indies U19 against Trinidad and Tobago. That same year, he joined the West Indies squad for the Under-19 World Cup. His performance in that tournament stood out, with 285 runs at an average of 57, including a 74-ball century against Fiji and a crucial 62 against Bangladesh in the semi-final.

In December 2017, Springer made his first-class debut for Barbados against Trinidad and Tobago. From 2016 to 2024, he played for Barbados in domestic competitions. In 2018, he joined the West Indies B Team for the Global T20 Canada and became the top wicket-taker for Barbados in the Regional Super50 with 16 wickets in 8 matches. He played again in the 2019–20 Super50 and was chosen by Barbados in the 2020 draft.

In 2022, Springer took part in the BCA Shield League with Barbados Pride. By 2024, he joined the Windward Islands. In the same year, he played several DT20 matches for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, including games against Trinidad Knight Riders, St. Lucia Kings, and Barbados Royals. His last recorded first-class match was in April 2024 and his last List A match in November 2024.

Records and achievements

Shamar Springer reached several key milestones in his cricket career. He stood out in youth and domestic tournaments before joining the international team.

In 2016, he scored 285 runs in 6 games at the Under-19 World Cup. This put him among the top five batters.

In the 2018-19 Super50 regional tournament, he took 16 wickets in 8 matches. He was the leading wicket-taker for Barbados.

In June 2018, he joined the Cricket West Indies B Team for the first Global T20 Canada tournament.

In June 2020, Barbados chose him for the 2020-21 domestic season.

On October 13, 2024, he played his first T20 international match for the West Indies against Sri Lanka.

On October 15, 2024, he played his last T20 international match.

Personal life

Shamar Springer keeps his private life quiet. There is little public information about his family or personal details.

Finance

His net worth is estimated between $100,000 and $500,000.

Scandals

No scandals or problems are linked to him.

Fans

In April 2024, cricket fans on the West Indies forum named Springer the best player of the first-class season in the Windward Islands. His Instagram has around 4,700 followers.