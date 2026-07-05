Shamar Springer

Shamar Springer

all rounder

Full name:Shamar Springer
Nationality:Barbados
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Guyana Amazon Warriors

West Indies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches123521
Innings223018
Overs193.1185.447.1
Balls---
Maidens3990
Runs662883418
Wickets233816
Avg28.7823.2326.12
SR50.3929.3117.68
Eco3.424.758.86
BB553
4w110
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches123521
Innings223218
Not outs486
Runs425528187
Balls Faced934734176
Avg23.612215.58
SR45.571.93106.25
Fours363710
Fifties310
Sixies11128
Highest915438
Hundreds000

Shamar Springer Schedule & Results

T20 Global Super League

Caribbean Premier League

UpcomingJamaica Kingsmen vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Jamaica Kingsmen vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

JAM

JAM

ANT

ANT

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Lucia Kings

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

ANT

ANT

STL

STL

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

St. Lucia Kings vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

ANT

ANT

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Caribbean Premier League

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ANT

ANT

SKN

SKN

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Caribbean Premier League

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ANT

ANT

TKR

TKR

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ANT

ANT

GAW

GAW

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals

Caribbean Premier League

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ANT

ANT

BAR

BAR

UpcomingSt. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Warner Park, Basseterre

SKN

SKN

ANT

ANT

UpcomingTrinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

TKR

TKR

ANT

ANT

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

ANT

ANT

International career

Shamar Kamal Springer was born on 26 November 1997 in Barbados. He is a cricketer from the West Indies. He started playing at a young age and became known during youth tournaments.

  • 2012: West Indies won the ICC World T20. Many young players in the region followed this win closely. Shamar Springer was one of them.
  • 2016: West Indies Under-19 team won the ICC U19 World Cup. Shamar Springer was part of the squad. He helped the team and became known for a dance celebration called the chest roll. He did it after good moments in the match.
  • 2024: Shamar Springer played for the West Indies national team in a T20I series. On October 13, he played his first T20 International. The match was against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. He became the 97th player to receive a T20I cap for West Indies. On October 15, he played another T20I match against Sri Lanka at the same stadium. This is his last T20I match so far.

Leagues Participation

Shamar Springer played in the Caribbean Premier League with different teams. From 2016 to 2018, he was with the Barbados Tridents. Later, he joined the Jamaica Tallawahs in 2019, then again in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, he played for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Caribbean Premier League

Shamar Springer joined the Barbados Tridents in 2016. He said he felt proud to be part of the team and wanted to do well for his father, who passed away in June that year. In 2017, he helped the team by taking three wickets and scoring 22 runs in an important match. From 2022 to 2023, he played for the Jamaica Tallawahs and showed good results. In 2024, he joined the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons.

Year

Team

Notes

2016

Barbados Tridents

Joined the team; dedicated season to his late father.

2017

Barbados Tridents

Took 3 wickets and scored 22 runs in match 11 with Wayne Parnell.

2018

Barbados Tridents

Remained part of the team.

2019

Jamaica Tallawahs

Changed team; played for Tallawahs.

2022

Jamaica Tallawahs

Played 5 matches, scored 84 runs, took 5 wickets.

2023

Jamaica Tallawahs

Scored 38 off 27 vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 16.

2024

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Joined Falcons; played vs St. Lucia Kings — scored 126/8 in chase.

Domestic career

Shamar Springer began his List A career in January 2015, playing for West Indies U19 against Trinidad and Tobago. That same year, he joined the West Indies squad for the Under-19 World Cup. His performance in that tournament stood out, with 285 runs at an average of 57, including a 74-ball century against Fiji and a crucial 62 against Bangladesh in the semi-final.

In December 2017, Springer made his first-class debut for Barbados against Trinidad and Tobago. From 2016 to 2024, he played for Barbados in domestic competitions. In 2018, he joined the West Indies B Team for the Global T20 Canada and became the top wicket-taker for Barbados in the Regional Super50 with 16 wickets in 8 matches. He played again in the 2019–20 Super50 and was chosen by Barbados in the 2020 draft.

In 2022, Springer took part in the BCA Shield League with Barbados Pride. By 2024, he joined the Windward Islands. In the same year, he played several DT20 matches for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, including games against Trinidad Knight Riders, St. Lucia Kings, and Barbados Royals. His last recorded first-class match was in April 2024 and his last List A match in November 2024.

Records and achievements

Shamar Springer reached several key milestones in his cricket career. He stood out in youth and domestic tournaments before joining the international team.

  • In 2016, he scored 285 runs in 6 games at the Under-19 World Cup. This put him among the top five batters.
  • In the 2018-19 Super50 regional tournament, he took 16 wickets in 8 matches. He was the leading wicket-taker for Barbados.
  • In June 2018, he joined the Cricket West Indies B Team for the first Global T20 Canada tournament.
  • In June 2020, Barbados chose him for the 2020-21 domestic season.
  • On October 13, 2024, he played his first T20 international match for the West Indies against Sri Lanka.
  • On October 15, 2024, he played his last T20 international match.

Personal life

Shamar Springer keeps his private life quiet. There is little public information about his family or personal details.

Finance

His net worth is estimated between $100,000 and $500,000.

Scandals

No scandals or problems are linked to him.

Fans

In April 2024, cricket fans on the West Indies forum named Springer the best player of the first-class season in the Windward Islands. His Instagram has around 4,700 followers.

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