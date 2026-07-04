Marquino Junior Mindley
bowler
|Full name:
|Marquino Junior Mindley
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|50
|13
|Innings
|1
|87
|13
|Overs
|2.0
|1065.0
|87.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|245
|9
|Runs
|11
|2924
|415
|Wickets
|0
|125
|11
|Avg
|0
|23.39
|37.72
|SR
|0
|51.12
|47.45
|Eco
|5.5
|2.74
|4.77
|BB
|0
|9
|2
|4w
|0
|4
|0
|5w
|0
|7
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|50
|13
|Innings
|2
|79
|11
|Not outs
|1
|23
|9
|Runs
|11
|501
|86
|Balls Faced
|37
|1355
|157
|Avg
|11
|8.94
|43
|SR
|29.72
|36.97
|54.77
|Fours
|1
|48
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|9
|0
|Highest
|11
|43
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0