Marquino Junior Mindley

Marquino Junior Mindley

bowler

Full name:Marquino Junior Mindley
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2024 Teams

West Indies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList a
Matches15013
Innings18713
Overs2.01065.087.0
Balls---
Maidens02459
Runs112924415
Wickets012511
Avg023.3937.72
SR051.1247.45
Eco5.52.744.77
BB092
4w040
5w070
10w000

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList a
Matches15013
Innings27911
Not outs1239
Runs1150186
Balls Faced371355157
Avg118.9443
SR29.7236.9754.77
Fours1486
Fifties000
Sixies190
Highest114324
Hundreds000

Another Players

Smith, Dwayne

Smith, Dwayne

Sammy, Daren

Sammy, Daren

Shepherd, Romario

Shepherd, Romario

Carty, Keacy

Carty, Keacy

Seales, Jayden

Seales, Jayden

Motie, Gudakesh

Motie, Gudakesh

Bonner, Nkrumah

Bonner, Nkrumah

Jean, Abini St

Jean, Abini St

Joseph, Alzarri

Joseph, Alzarri

Holder, Jason

Holder, Jason