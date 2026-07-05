Chandrapal Karan Singh Chundawat
all rounder
|Full name:
|Chandrapal Karan Singh Chundawat
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|15
|39
|Innings
|3
|15
|39
|Overs
|7.0
|102.3
|123.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|27
|478
|823
|Wickets
|2
|9
|37
|Avg
|13.5
|53.11
|22.24
|SR
|21
|68.33
|20.08
|Eco
|3.85
|4.66
|6.64
|BB
|2
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|15
|39
|Innings
|3
|13
|24
|Not outs
|0
|4
|10
|Runs
|36
|258
|224
|Balls Faced
|127
|311
|202
|Avg
|12
|28.66
|16
|SR
|28.34
|82.95
|110.89
|Fours
|4
|16
|17
|Fifties
|0
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|6
|6
|Highest
|22
|82
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0