Chandrapal Karan Singh Chundawat

Chandrapal Karan Singh Chundawat

all rounder

Full name:Chandrapal Karan Singh Chundawat
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Udaipur Lake City Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches21539
Innings31539
Overs7.0102.3123.5
Balls---
Maidens110
Runs27478823
Wickets2937
Avg13.553.1122.24
SR2168.3320.08
Eco3.854.666.64
BB223
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches21539
Innings31324
Not outs0410
Runs36258224
Balls Faced127311202
Avg1228.6616
SR28.3482.95110.89
Fours41617
Fifties020
Sixies066
Highest228240
Hundreds000

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