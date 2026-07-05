Aditya Narendra Garhwal

Aditya Narendra Garhwal

all rounder

Full name:Aditya Narendra Garhwal
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Pondicherry

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches92432
Innings8127
Overs37.233.316.0
Balls---
Maidens310
Runs134182102
Wickets226
Avg679117
SR112100.516
Eco3.585.436.37
BB112
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches92432
Innings152332
Not outs012
Runs339636471
Balls Faced458669378
Avg22.628.915.7
SR74.0195.06124.6
Fours486861
Fifties221
Sixies61212
Highest7314952
Hundreds020

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