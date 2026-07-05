Aditya Narendra Garhwal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aditya Narendra Garhwal
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|24
|32
|Innings
|8
|12
|7
|Overs
|37.2
|33.3
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|1
|0
|Runs
|134
|182
|102
|Wickets
|2
|2
|6
|Avg
|67
|91
|17
|SR
|112
|100.5
|16
|Eco
|3.58
|5.43
|6.37
|BB
|1
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|24
|32
|Innings
|15
|23
|32
|Not outs
|0
|1
|2
|Runs
|339
|636
|471
|Balls Faced
|458
|669
|378
|Avg
|22.6
|28.9
|15.7
|SR
|74.01
|95.06
|124.6
|Fours
|48
|68
|61
|Fifties
|2
|2
|1
|Sixies
|6
|12
|12
|Highest
|73
|149
|52
|Hundreds
|0
|2
|0