Manender Narender Singh
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Manender Narender Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|29
|23
|Innings
|1
|0
|1
|Overs
|3.0
|0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|11
|0
|8
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.66
|0
|8
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|29
|23
|Innings
|34
|29
|22
|Not outs
|3
|2
|0
|Runs
|691
|1130
|302
|Balls Faced
|1789
|1557
|271
|Avg
|22.29
|41.85
|13.72
|SR
|38.62
|72.57
|111.43
|Fours
|106
|100
|23
|Fifties
|4
|4
|1
|Sixies
|1
|20
|13
|Highest
|107
|166
|77
|Hundreds
|1
|4
|0