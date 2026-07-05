Manender Narender Singh

Manender Narender Singh

wicket keeper

Full name:Manender Narender Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Rajasthan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches192923
Innings101
Overs3.001.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs1108
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco3.6608
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches192923
Innings342922
Not outs320
Runs6911130302
Balls Faced17891557271
Avg22.2941.8513.72
SR38.6272.57111.43
Fours10610023
Fifties441
Sixies12013
Highest10716677
Hundreds140

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