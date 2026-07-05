Yash Kothari
batsman
|Full name:
|Yash Kothari
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|7
|Innings
|8
|8
|0
|Overs
|33.0
|17.3
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|124
|76
|0
|Wickets
|1
|5
|0
|Avg
|124
|15.2
|0
|SR
|198
|21
|0
|Eco
|3.75
|4.34
|0
|BB
|1
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|7
|Innings
|30
|17
|7
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|844
|487
|142
|Balls Faced
|1558
|713
|155
|Avg
|29.1
|30.43
|23.66
|SR
|54.17
|68.3
|91.61
|Fours
|108
|49
|20
|Fifties
|7
|1
|1
|Sixies
|1
|4
|0
|Highest
|96
|139
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|2
|0