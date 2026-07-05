Yash Kothari

Yash Kothari

batsman

Full name:Yash Kothari
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Rajasthan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17177
Innings880
Overs33.017.30
Balls---
Maidens110
Runs124760
Wickets150
Avg12415.20
SR198210
Eco3.754.340
BB120
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17177
Innings30177
Not outs111
Runs844487142
Balls Faced1558713155
Avg29.130.4323.66
SR54.1768.391.61
Fours1084920
Fifties711
Sixies140
Highest9613953
Hundreds020

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