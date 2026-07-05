Dane Mullen

Dane Mullen

bowler

Full name:Dane Mullen
Nationality:Guernsey
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Guernsey

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Overs17.017.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs129129
Wickets55
Avg25.825.8
SR20.420.4
Eco7.587.58
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs1212
Balls Faced1313
Avg1212
SR92.392.3
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest99
Hundreds00

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