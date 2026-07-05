Dane Mullen
bowler
|Full name:
|Dane Mullen
|Nationality:
|Guernsey
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|17.0
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|129
|129
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|25.8
|25.8
|SR
|20.4
|20.4
|Eco
|7.58
|7.58
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|12
|12
|Balls Faced
|13
|13
|Avg
|12
|12
|SR
|92.3
|92.3
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0