Danyal Ali
bowler
|Full name:
|Danyal Ali
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|11.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|80
|80
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|16
|16
|SR
|13.2
|13.2
|Eco
|7.27
|7.27
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|19
|19
|Balls Faced
|12
|12
|Avg
|19
|19
|SR
|158.33
|158.33
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|19
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0