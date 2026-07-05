Danyal Ali

Danyal Ali

bowler

Full name:Danyal Ali
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Academic Mu Sofia

Bulgaria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Overs11.011.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs8080
Wickets55
Avg1616
SR13.213.2
Eco7.277.27
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs1919
Balls Faced1212
Avg1919
SR158.33158.33
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1919
Hundreds00

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