Darius Martin

Darius Martin

bowler

Full name:Darius Martin
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Dark View Explorers

Windward Islands Volcanoes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches4
Innings7
Overs99.5
Balls-
Maidens10
Runs375
Wickets11
Avg34.09
SR54.45
Eco3.75
BB4
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches4
Innings6
Not outs2
Runs11
Balls Faced53
Avg2.75
SR20.75
Fours2
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest8
Hundreds0

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