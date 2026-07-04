Darius Martin
bowler
|Full name:
|Darius Martin
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|7
|Overs
|99.5
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|10
|Runs
|375
|Wickets
|11
|Avg
|34.09
|SR
|54.45
|Eco
|3.75
|BB
|4
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|6
|Not outs
|2
|Runs
|11
|Balls Faced
|53
|Avg
|2.75
|SR
|20.75
|Fours
|2
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|8
|Hundreds
|0