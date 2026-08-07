Davaasuren Jamyansuren
batsman
|Full name:
|Davaasuren Jamyansuren
|Nationality:
|Mongolia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|4.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|60
|60
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|60
|60
|SR
|24
|24
|Eco
|15
|15
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|25
|25
|Balls Faced
|62
|62
|Avg
|12.5
|12.5
|SR
|40.32
|40.32
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|15
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0