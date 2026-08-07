Davaasuren Jamyansuren

Davaasuren Jamyansuren

batsman

Full name:Davaasuren Jamyansuren
Nationality:Mongolia
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Mongolia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Overs4.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs6060
Wickets11
Avg6060
SR2424
Eco1515
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs2525
Balls Faced6262
Avg12.512.5
SR40.3240.32
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1515
Hundreds00

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