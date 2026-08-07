Mungun Altankhuyag

Mungun Altankhuyag

batsman

Full name:Mungun Altankhuyag
Nationality:Mongolia

Teams

2023 Teams

Mongolia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5555
Wickets11
Avg5555
SR1212
Eco27.527.5
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs88
Balls Faced2525
Avg44
SR3232
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest88
Hundreds00

Another Players

Buyantuguldur, Enkhbayar

Buyantuguldur, Enkhbayar

Batkhuyag, Batmunkh

Batkhuyag, Batmunkh

Enkh-Erdene, Otgonbayar

Enkh-Erdene, Otgonbayar

Luvsanzundui, Erdenebulgan

Luvsanzundui, Erdenebulgan

Bat-Yalalt, Namsrai

Bat-Yalalt, Namsrai

Buyantushig, Terbish

Buyantushig, Terbish

Baljinnyam, Batsukh

Baljinnyam, Batsukh

Amarsanaa, Gan-Erdene

Amarsanaa, Gan-Erdene

Jamyansuren, Davaasuren

Jamyansuren, Davaasuren

Enkhtuvshin, Munkhbat

Enkhtuvshin, Munkhbat