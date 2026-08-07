Mungun Altankhuyag
batsman
|Full name:
|Mungun Altankhuyag
|Nationality:
|Mongolia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|55
|55
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|55
|55
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|27.5
|27.5
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|8
|8
|Balls Faced
|25
|25
|Avg
|4
|4
|SR
|32
|32
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0