Erdenebulgan Luvsanzundui

Erdenebulgan Luvsanzundui

bowler

Full name:Erdenebulgan Luvsanzundui
Nationality:Mongolia

Teams

2024 Teams

Mongolia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Overs7.07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7575
Wickets11
Avg7575
SR4242
Eco10.7110.71
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs22
Balls Faced66
Avg11
SR33.3333.33
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest22
Hundreds00

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