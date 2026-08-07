Erdenebulgan Luvsanzundui
bowler
|Full name:
|Erdenebulgan Luvsanzundui
|Nationality:
|Mongolia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|7.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|75
|75
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|75
|75
|SR
|42
|42
|Eco
|10.71
|10.71
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|2
|Balls Faced
|6
|6
|Avg
|1
|1
|SR
|33.33
|33.33
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0