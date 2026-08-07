Terbish Buyantushig

Terbish Buyantushig

all rounder

Full name:Terbish Buyantushig
Nationality:Mongolia

Teams

2023 Teams

Mongolia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Overs1.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2727
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco2727
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced1111
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

Another Players

Altankhuyag, Mungun

Altankhuyag, Mungun

Buyantuguldur, Enkhbayar

Buyantuguldur, Enkhbayar

Batkhuyag, Batmunkh

Batkhuyag, Batmunkh

Enkh-Erdene, Otgonbayar

Enkh-Erdene, Otgonbayar

Luvsanzundui, Erdenebulgan

Luvsanzundui, Erdenebulgan

Bat-Yalalt, Namsrai

Bat-Yalalt, Namsrai

Baljinnyam, Batsukh

Baljinnyam, Batsukh

Amarsanaa, Gan-Erdene

Amarsanaa, Gan-Erdene

Jamyansuren, Davaasuren

Jamyansuren, Davaasuren

Enkhtuvshin, Munkhbat

Enkhtuvshin, Munkhbat