Namsrai Bat-Yalalt

Namsrai Bat-Yalalt

all rounder

Full name:Namsrai Bat-Yalalt
Nationality:Mongolia

Teams

2024 Teams

Mongolia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs11
Balls Faced1212
Avg0.50.5
SR8.338.33
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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