David Hooper
all rounder
|Full name:
|David Hooper
|Nationality:
|Guernsey
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|23
|23
|Overs
|78.5
|78.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|592
|592
|Wickets
|19
|19
|Avg
|31.15
|31.15
|SR
|24.89
|24.89
|Eco
|7.5
|7.5
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|14
|14
|Not outs
|6
|6
|Runs
|129
|129
|Balls Faced
|149
|149
|Avg
|16.12
|16.12
|SR
|86.57
|86.57
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|19
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0