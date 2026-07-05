David Hooper

David Hooper

all rounder

Full name:David Hooper
Nationality:Guernsey
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Guernsey

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings2323
Overs78.578.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs592592
Wickets1919
Avg31.1531.15
SR24.8924.89
Eco7.57.5
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings1414
Not outs66
Runs129129
Balls Faced149149
Avg16.1216.12
SR86.5786.57
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1919
Hundreds00

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