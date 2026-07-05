David Malcolm Kerr Grant

David Malcolm Kerr Grant

bowler

Full name:David Malcolm Kerr Grant
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

South Australia Redbacks

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1582
Innings2882
Overs489.568.28.0
Balls---
Maidens9710
Runs152638448
Wickets3993
Avg39.1242.6616
SR75.3545.5516
Eco3.115.616
BB543
4w310
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1582
Innings2151
Not outs1041
Runs84201
Balls Faced295271
Avg7.63200
SR28.4774.07100
Fours900
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest1491
Hundreds000

Another Players

Johnson, Spencer

Johnson, Spencer

Drew, Daniel

Drew, Daniel

Matthias, Harry

Matthias, Harry

Lehmann, Jake

Lehmann, Jake

McSweeney, Nathan

McSweeney, Nathan

Agar, Wes

Agar, Wes

Smith, Kelvin

Smith, Kelvin

Manenti, Benjamin

Manenti, Benjamin

Higgins, Isaac

Higgins, Isaac

King, Ryan

King, Ryan