David Malcolm Kerr Grant
bowler
|Full name:
|David Malcolm Kerr Grant
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|8
|2
|Innings
|28
|8
|2
|Overs
|489.5
|68.2
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|97
|1
|0
|Runs
|1526
|384
|48
|Wickets
|39
|9
|3
|Avg
|39.12
|42.66
|16
|SR
|75.35
|45.55
|16
|Eco
|3.11
|5.61
|6
|BB
|5
|4
|3
|4w
|3
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|8
|2
|Innings
|21
|5
|1
|Not outs
|10
|4
|1
|Runs
|84
|20
|1
|Balls Faced
|295
|27
|1
|Avg
|7.63
|20
|0
|SR
|28.47
|74.07
|100
|Fours
|9
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|14
|9
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0