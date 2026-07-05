Daniel Drew
batsman
|Full name:
|Daniel Drew
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|4
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|4
|3
|Innings
|21
|3
|3
|Not outs
|2
|1
|1
|Runs
|854
|147
|45
|Balls Faced
|1938
|153
|38
|Avg
|44.94
|73.5
|22.5
|SR
|44.06
|96.07
|118.42
|Fours
|103
|17
|4
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|0
|Highest
|208
|120
|23
|Hundreds
|2
|1
|0