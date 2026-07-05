Daniel Drew

Daniel Drew

batsman

Full name:Daniel Drew
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Brisbane Heat

South Australia Redbacks

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1143
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1143
Innings2133
Not outs211
Runs85414745
Balls Faced193815338
Avg44.9473.522.5
SR44.0696.07118.42
Fours103174
Fifties300
Sixies120
Highest20812023
Hundreds210

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