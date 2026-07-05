Benjamin Andrew Davey Manenti

Benjamin Andrew Davey Manenti

bowler

Full name:Benjamin Andrew Davey Manenti
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Italy

South Australia Redbacks

Sydney Sixers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches5101132
Innings5171030
Overs18.0322.387.595.3
Balls----
Maidens04900
Runs1541039500733
Wickets1281520
Avg15437.133.3336.65
SR10869.135.1328.65
Eco8.553.225.697.67
BB1522
4w0000
5w0100
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches5101132
Innings517816
Not outs0224
Runs52520200105
Balls Faced43704164106
Avg10.434.6633.338.75
SR120.9373.86121.9599.05
Fours765218
Fifties0420
Sixies2964
Highest22886122
Hundreds0000

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