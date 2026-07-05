Benjamin Andrew Davey Manenti
bowler
|Full name:
|Benjamin Andrew Davey Manenti
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|10
|11
|32
|Innings
|5
|17
|10
|30
|Overs
|18.0
|322.3
|87.5
|95.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|49
|0
|0
|Runs
|154
|1039
|500
|733
|Wickets
|1
|28
|15
|20
|Avg
|154
|37.1
|33.33
|36.65
|SR
|108
|69.1
|35.13
|28.65
|Eco
|8.55
|3.22
|5.69
|7.67
|BB
|1
|5
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|10
|11
|32
|Innings
|5
|17
|8
|16
|Not outs
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Runs
|52
|520
|200
|105
|Balls Faced
|43
|704
|164
|106
|Avg
|10.4
|34.66
|33.33
|8.75
|SR
|120.93
|73.86
|121.95
|99.05
|Fours
|7
|65
|21
|8
|Fifties
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Sixies
|2
|9
|6
|4
|Highest
|22
|88
|61
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0