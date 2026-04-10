Nathan Mcsweeney News View all If you want to stay up to date with all the latest news about cricketer Nathan Mcsweeney, we have compiled it all: all the data and statistics from past matches, the player's records, and his participation in various cricket tournaments. One Day Cup Australia | Tasmania continue on top with four-wicket win over South Australia Tasmania beat South Australia by four wickets in a One Day Cup 2025/26 match in Hobart. Beau Webster anchored a low-scoring chase with a half-century after Billy Stanlake’s three-wicket haul restricted the visitors, as the hosts made it five wins in five matches to continue on top of the table. Nathan Mcsweeney WA vs SA Preview | Western Australia and South Australia to take on each other in ninth game of Sheffield Shield 2025-26 Nathan Mcsweeney ‌BBL | Twitter reacts to McSweeney and Renshaw power Brisbane atop in BBL standings Nathan Mcsweeney AUS vs IND | Twitter reacts to Starc’s love affair with pink ball derail India on opening day Nathan Mcsweeney BGT 2024 | Twitter celebrates McSweeny and Labuschagne's perfect teamwork to pack off Harshit Rana

International career

Nathan McSweeney started playing for Australia in Test cricket during the 2024–25 season. He first led Australia A and then joined the main squad. His performances were mixed, but he remained in consideration for selection.

2024

December: Led Australia A against India A and opened the batting in first-class cricket for the first time.

December: Received a call-up to the Australian Test squad for the series against India.

December: Played his first Test in Perth and scored 10 in the first innings and 0 in the second.

2025

January: Took part in the second and third Tests against India. His scores were 39, 10 not out, 9, and 4.

January: Lost his place in the team before the fourth Test. Sam Konstas replaced him, and the decision caused debate.

January: Returned to the squad for Australia’s Test series against Sri Lanka.

Leagues Participation

Nathan McSweeney has played in different franchise leagues. He took part in domestic and international T20 tournaments.

Big Bash League

McSweeney played his first Big Bash League (BBL) match on 25 January 2020. He represented Melbourne Renegades against Sydney Sixers.

Brisbane Heat signed him as a replacement for Marnus Labuschagne in the 2021–22 season. After strong performances, he signed a two-year contract with the team.

During the 2023–24 season, he captained Brisbane Heat in the absence of Usman Khawaja. The team won its second BBL title.

Since 2021, he has been part of Brisbane Heat. On 22 December 2024, Brisbane Heat confirmed that McSweeney would play in the second match of the 2024–25 BBL season. He joined the squad after leaving the national team for the rest of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Season Team Role Notable Details 2019–20 Melbourne Renegades Batter Debut match against Sydney Sixers 2021–22 Brisbane Heat Replacement Player Signed as a backup for Marnus Labuschagne 2022–23 Brisbane Heat Batter Secured a two-year contract 2023–24 Brisbane Heat Captain (stand-in) Led team to BBL title 2024–25 Brisbane Heat Batter Joined after leaving the national squad

Domestic career

Nathan McSweeney plays for Glenelg in South Australian Premier Cricket. Before joining senior cricket, he was part of Australia’s squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He scored 156 runs against Papua New Guinea in that tournament.

His first-class debut happened in the 2018–19 Sheffield Shield season for Queensland against Tasmania. In May 2021, he moved to South Australia. His first List A match was in September 2021 during the Marsh One-Day Cup.

In December 2022, he scored his first-class century against Tasmania. In March 2023, he captained Australia A in a series against New Zealand. He scored 50 runs in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 69 in the second.

He finished the 2023–24 Marsh One-Day Cup season with 307 runs at an average of 51.16. In April 2024, South Australia named him captain for the 2024–25 season. In October 2024, he scored his first List A century with 137 runs from 131 balls against Queensland.

Records and achievements

Nathan McSweeney has reached important milestones in his career. He has played in key matches and set records in different tournaments.

2018 – Took part in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Scored 156 runs in a match against Papua New Guinea.

2022 – Reached his first first-class century with 137 runs against Tasmania in December.

2023–24 – Led Brisbane Heat to their second Big Bash League title while replacing Usman Khawaja.

2024 – Became captain of South Australia in April for the 2024–25 domestic season.

2024 – Played his first Test match on 22 November against India. Best score in Test cricket: 39 runs.

Personal life

Nathan McSweeney keeps his personal life balanced with his cricket career. Below is a look at different parts of his life.

Family

Nathan’s father is Scott McSweeney, who owns a plastering business. His mother’s identity is not publicly known. Scott shared that Nathan worked as a builder's labourer in Darwin before deciding to focus on cricket. Nathan is in a relationship with Freya Young, a professional actress and dancer. She lives in Adelaide and is active on social media with over 2200 followers as of December 2024.

Finances

Nathan’s salary for playing with the Australian national team has not been confirmed, but reports say he could earn up to $27,000 per Test match as of March 2024. He signed a contract with South Australia in May 2023 and also has a two-year contract with Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League.

Cars and House

There is no public information available about Nathan’s house or cars.

Scandals

In December 2024, Nathan was dropped from the Australian Test team after playing three matches against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He said he was “devastated” but planned to work hard to regain his spot. He ended the series with 72 runs from six innings.

Fans

Nathan's most dedicated fan is his grandfather, Terry, who travels across Australia to watch his grandson play. Nathan has 23,000 followers on Instagram, showing that he has a growing fanbase.