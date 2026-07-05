Greg Ford
batsman
|Full name:
|Greg Ford
|Nationality:
|Ireland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|19
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|19
|Innings
|10
|13
|Not outs
|0
|6
|Runs
|147
|175
|Balls Faced
|156
|156
|Avg
|14.7
|25
|SR
|94.23
|112.17
|Fours
|21
|19
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|3
|Highest
|43
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0