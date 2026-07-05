Greg Ford

Greg Ford

batsman

Full name:Greg Ford
Nationality:Ireland

Teams

2024 Teams

Leinster Lightning

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1419
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1419
Innings1013
Not outs06
Runs147175
Balls Faced156156
Avg14.725
SR94.23112.17
Fours2119
Fifties00
Sixies23
Highest4331
Hundreds00

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