David Paul Marks

David Paul Marks

bowler

Full name:David Paul Marks
Nationality:Great Britain

Teams

2023 Teams

Gozo Zalmi

Malta

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Overs21.021.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs166166
Wickets11
Avg166166
SR126126
Eco7.97.9
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings44
Not outs33
Runs2222
Balls Faced2828
Avg2222
SR78.5778.57
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1010
Hundreds00

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