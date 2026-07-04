David Paul Marks
bowler
|Full name:
|David Paul Marks
|Nationality:
|Great Britain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|21.0
|21.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|166
|166
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|166
|166
|SR
|126
|126
|Eco
|7.9
|7.9
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|22
|22
|Balls Faced
|28
|28
|Avg
|22
|22
|SR
|78.57
|78.57
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0