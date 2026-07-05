David Wabwire
bowler
|Full name:
|David Wabwire
|Nationality:
|Uganda
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|21.1
|21.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|149
|149
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|21.28
|21.28
|SR
|18.14
|18.14
|Eco
|7.03
|7.03
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|2
|2
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0