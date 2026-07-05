David Wabwire

David Wabwire

bowler

Full name:David Wabwire
Nationality:Uganda

Teams

2025 Teams

Uganda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings77
Overs21.121.1
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs149149
Wickets77
Avg21.2821.28
SR18.1418.14
Eco7.037.03
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs00
Balls Faced22
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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