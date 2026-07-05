Simon Sesazi
batsman
|Full name:
|Simon Sesazi
|Nationality:
|Uganda
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|63
|10
|63
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|63
|10
|63
|Innings
|62
|10
|62
|Not outs
|7
|2
|7
|Runs
|1696
|389
|1696
|Balls Faced
|1380
|430
|1380
|Avg
|30.83
|48.62
|30.83
|SR
|122.89
|90.46
|122.89
|Fours
|180
|38
|180
|Fifties
|13
|3
|13
|Sixies
|56
|15
|56
|Highest
|100
|137
|100
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|1