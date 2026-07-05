Simon Sesazi

Simon Sesazi

batsman

Full name:Simon Sesazi
Nationality:Uganda
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Uganda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches631063
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches631063
Innings621062
Not outs727
Runs16963891696
Balls Faced13804301380
Avg30.8348.6230.83
SR122.8990.46122.89
Fours18038180
Fifties13313
Sixies561556
Highest100137100
Hundreds111

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