Ronak Patel

Ronak Patel

batsman

Full name:Ronak Patel
Nationality:Uganda

Teams

2025 Teams

Uganda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches321534
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches321534
Innings291431
Not outs737
Runs652640668
Balls Faced599844621
Avg29.6358.1827.83
SR108.8475.82107.56
Fours737676
Fifties363
Sixies828
Highest6812168
Hundreds010

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