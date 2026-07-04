Ronak Patel
batsman
|Full name:
|Ronak Patel
|Nationality:
|Uganda
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|15
|34
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|15
|34
|Innings
|29
|14
|31
|Not outs
|7
|3
|7
|Runs
|652
|640
|668
|Balls Faced
|599
|844
|621
|Avg
|29.63
|58.18
|27.83
|SR
|108.84
|75.82
|107.56
|Fours
|73
|76
|76
|Fifties
|3
|6
|3
|Sixies
|8
|2
|8
|Highest
|68
|121
|68
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0