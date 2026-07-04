Denesh Ramdin News View all If you want to know more information about cricketer Denesh Ramdin, here you will find all the information about the matches he has already played and the tournaments he is looking forward to participate in. You have to give MS Dhoni a lot of credit for Virat Kohli’s rise, feels Dinesh Ramdin Dinesh Ramdin has stated that MS Dhoni gave many young Indian players experience and backed them at their worst when no one else would've given them those opportunities. Ramdin has further added that Virat Kohli, as a batsman, owes a huge debt of gratitude to the former Indian skipper. Denesh Ramdin How long till the barren years end, West Indies? Denesh Ramdin AFG vs WI | Nicholas Pooran handed four-T20I ban for ball tampering Denesh Ramdin VIDEO | Carlos Brathwaite and Lendl Simmons indulge in heated verbal argument after bizarre run-out appeal

International career

Denesh Ramdin was born on 13 March 1985. He is a former cricketer from Trinidad who played as a right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman. Ramdin played for the West Indies team and also led several sides such as the West Indies, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and the Combined Campuses and Colleges.

He was part of the West Indies team that won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and again in 2016. Ramdin scored four centuries in Test matches. His highest score in Tests was 166 against England in 2009. Among West Indies wicketkeepers, this is the second-highest score in Test cricket.

In One Day Internationals, Ramdin's best score was 169 against Bangladesh in 2014. This is also the second-highest score by a West Indies wicketkeeper in ODIs. In terms of dismissals, Ramdin is third for the West Indies in both Tests and ODIs, behind Jeff Dujon and Ridley Jacobs.

2005

July: Test debut vs Sri Lanka (Colombo) – Scored 56 on debut.

July: ODI debut vs India (Dambulla) in the Indian Oil Cup.

October–November: Toured Australia; scored 71 in one innings and outperformed Adam Gilchrist overall.

Became West Indies' main wicketkeeper after replacing Courtney Browne.

Limited international experience before debut; had just a handful of first-class games.

2006

February: T20I debut vs New Zealand (Auckland).

Struggled on tour to New Zealand – only 33 Test runs and 92 ODI runs.

Was one of the players considered for captaincy after Shivnarine Chanderpaul stepped down.

2007

Played in the 2007 World Cup.

Competed with Carlton Baugh for wicketkeeper spot but retained his position in all formats.

2008

Continued as first-choice keeper.

Named West Indies vice-captain after Ramnaresh Sarwan resigned the post.

2009

March: Scored his maiden Test century – 166 vs England in Barbados.

Domestic: Strong Regional Four Day season – 340 runs in 6 innings at 113.33 average.

2010

Poor performances vs South Africa – just 63 Test runs and 34 ODI runs.

Lost his central WICB contract.

Dropped from the national side later in the year.

2011

Strong domestic season (460 runs) earned him an ODI recall vs India.

Not awarded a central contract again in October.

2012

Returned to Test team for England tour.

Faced criticism from Viv Richards after low scores in first two Tests.

June: Scored 107 in 3rd Test; held up “Yeah Viv Talk Nah” sign – fined by ICC.

Marked the beginning of a good phase – averaged 53.61 over next 18 months.

2013

In Champions Trophy, falsely claimed catch – fined full match fee, suspended 2 games.

Dropped for first two ODIs vs Pakistan.

December: Scored 107 vs New Zealand in Hamilton – record score by West Indies keeper vs NZ.

Shared a 200-run stand with Chanderpaul (6th wicket).

2014

March: Scored 128 vs England – first ODI century by a West Indian wicketkeeper.

May: Named Test captain, replacing Daren Sammy.

August: Scored 169 vs Bangladesh – highest ODI score by West Indies keeper and at home.

11 sixes – most by any wicketkeeper in an ODI innings.

2015

Led West Indies in 13 Tests – 4 wins, 7 losses, 2 draws.

Replaced as Test captain by Jason Holder after a 2-0 loss to Australia.

2016

Played his last ODI vs Pakistan in Abu Dhabi (October).

Reached 2000 ODI runs – first West Indies wicketkeeper to do so.

Part of 2016 T20 World Cup winning squad.

Played final Test earlier in January vs Australia at Sydney.

2017–2018

Not regularly picked in the West Indies squads.

Played domestic cricket and regional T20 leagues.

2019

December: Played final international match – T20I vs India in Hyderabad.

2020–2021

No international appearances.

Played domestic cricket and CPL.

2022

Announced retirement from international cricket.

Had not featured for West Indies since 2019.

Career Summary

Tests: 74 matches | 2,898 runs | Avg 26 | 4 centuries

ODIs: 139 matches | 2,200+ runs | 2 centuries

T20Is: 71 matches | 636 runs | Highest: 55

Played in 8 ICC tournaments, including 2012 & 2016 T20 World Cup wins.

Leagues Participation

Denesh Ramdin played in the Caribbean Premier League for different teams. He was part of Guyana Amazon Warriors from 2013 to 2015. Then he joined Trinbago Knight Riders and played there in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021. In 2020, he played for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Caribbean Premier League

Denesh Ramdin took part in the Caribbean Premier League across several seasons. He played for three teams during different years. His role included both wicketkeeping and batting, and he also captained his team at times. In some seasons, he helped his teams win important matches and even set personal records.

Caribbean Premier League Participation

Year Team Notes 2013–2015 Guyana Amazon Warriors Played regularly; in 2013 set a T20 record with 3 dismissals in one innings. Captain in 2014; named player of the match vs Antigua Hawksbills. In 2015, scored 54 runs to lead team to win over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. 2016–2019 Trinbago Knight Riders Played key matches. In 2017, helped beat St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 4-0. In 2018, took part in a record-breaking game with Colin Munro. 2020 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Scored 20 runs in 32 balls vs Barbados Tridents on August 25. Team won the match by 6 wickets. 2021 Trinbago Knight Riders Returned to the team. Took part in CPL matches. 2022–2023 — Did not take part. No record of CPL participation in these seasons.

Domestic career

Denesh Ramdin started cricket as a fast bowler but changed to wicket-keeper because bowling was boring when he did not bowl. He played his first first-class match in January 2004 and last one in February 2020. He played List A matches from 2003 to 2022. He played T20 games from 2006 to 2021.

In November 2011, Trinidad and Tobago chose Ramdin as captain. Under his leadership, the team won the Caribbean Twenty20 tournament in January 2012. He scored the most runs for his team in the 2011–12 Regional Four Day Competition.

In 2014, Ramdin tied the record for most stumpings in a T20 international with four stumpings in one match against Pakistan. Cricinfo named him wicket-keeper in their 'Team of the Tournament.' In May 2014, Ramdin became captain of the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League. He also led the Combined Campuses and Colleges team in the 2022–23 Super50 Cup.

In June 2018, Ramdin joined the Montreal Tigers for the first Global T20 Canada tournament. In 2020, he was part of the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots team in the Caribbean Premier League.

Other Leagues

Denesh Ramdin played in other leagues besides the Caribbean Premier League. In 2018, he joined the Lahore Qalandars team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). During the PSL season, Ramdin played 4 matches. He scored a total of 24 runs. His batting average was 6.00, and his strike rate was 51.06.

Records and achievements

Denesh Ramdin has many records and awards in cricket. He helped teams win important matches and titles.

In 2013, Ramdin set a record in T20 games for Guyana Amazon Warriors by catching or stumping 3 players in one innings.

Ramdin played for West Indies when the team won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016.

He took part in eight limited-overs World Cups with West Indies, including two T20 World Cup wins in 2012 and 2016.

In January 2012, Ramdin was captain when his team won the Caribbean Twenty20 tournament.

Ramdin scored 166 runs against England in 2009. This is the second highest score by a West Indies wicketkeeper in test matches.

He scored 169 runs against Bangladesh in 2014. This is the second highest score by a West Indies wicketkeeper in ODI matches.

Ramdin is the first West Indies wicketkeeper to reach 2,000 runs in ODI games.

Personal life

Denesh Ramdin is a cricket player with a personal life that includes family, money, and some issues. Here is a short summary of his life outside cricket.

Family

Denesh Ramdin is married to Janelle Mohess. They have three children.

Finances

In 2024, Ramdin’s net worth was about $1 million. This comes from cricket and brand deals.

Problems

In 2013, the International Cricket Council (ICC) punished Ramdin for acting against the spirit of the game in a Champions Trophy match versus Pakistan. He said he caught the ball but did not fully control it. Ramdin lost his match fee and missed two games.

In 2014, Ramdin and some players refused to tour India. This caused a fight between the West Indies Cricket Board and players. Ramdin said the team removed him from leadership. The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board said it happened because Ramdin might not be available due to other commitments.

Fans

Ramdin has about 27,000 followers on Instagram.