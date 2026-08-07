Shadab Bashir Jakati

Shadab Bashir Jakati

bowler

Full name:Shadab Bashir Jakati
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

India Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches928291
Innings1438089
Overs3225.2648.0296.5
Balls---
Maidens759181
Runs879733052279
Wickets2759273
Avg31.9835.9231.21
SR70.3742.2624.39
Eco2.725.17.67
BB1155
4w1512
5w1311
10w300

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches928291
Innings1357428
Not outs111410
Runs27341104185
Balls Faced63481297179
Avg22.0418.410.27
SR43.0685.11103.35
Fours3459018
Fifties1440
Sixies29243
Highest1007743
Hundreds100

Shadab Jakati News

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If you want to be the first to know everything about the cricketer Shadab Jakati, here you will find all the latest news about him: how his current cricket matches went, which tournaments he is scheduled to participate in, and how he is preparing for them.

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