Shadab Bashir Jakati
bowler
|Full name:
|Shadab Bashir Jakati
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|92
|82
|91
|Innings
|143
|80
|89
|Overs
|3225.2
|648.0
|296.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|759
|18
|1
|Runs
|8797
|3305
|2279
|Wickets
|275
|92
|73
|Avg
|31.98
|35.92
|31.21
|SR
|70.37
|42.26
|24.39
|Eco
|2.72
|5.1
|7.67
|BB
|11
|5
|5
|4w
|15
|1
|2
|5w
|13
|1
|1
|10w
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|92
|82
|91
|Innings
|135
|74
|28
|Not outs
|11
|14
|10
|Runs
|2734
|1104
|185
|Balls Faced
|6348
|1297
|179
|Avg
|22.04
|18.4
|10.27
|SR
|43.06
|85.11
|103.35
|Fours
|345
|90
|18
|Fifties
|14
|4
|0
|Sixies
|29
|24
|3
|Highest
|100
|77
|43
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0
Shadab Jakati NewsView all
If you want to be the first to know everything about the cricketer Shadab Jakati, here you will find all the latest news about him: how his current cricket matches went, which tournaments he is scheduled to participate in, and how he is preparing for them.