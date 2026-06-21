Christopher Henry Gayle

Christopher Henry Gayle

batsman

Full name:Christopher Henry Gayle
Nationality:Jamaica
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break
Date of Birth (Age):September 21, 1979 (43 years)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:188 cm
Hometown:Kingston, Jamaica
Jersey Number:45, 333, 301
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

India Tigers

Mi New York

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches10330179180374463
Innings10419930196254145
Overs1184.51237.263.32085.11616.4343.3
Balls------
Maidens230380446620
Runs31205926440519473802618
Wickets731672013222983
Avg42.7335.482239.3432.2231.54
SR97.3844.4519.0594.7842.3524.83
Eco2.634.786.922.494.567.62
BB652654
4w230442
5w210210
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches10330179180374463
Innings18229475321366455
Not outs11177262553
Runs7214104801899132261319314562
Balls Faced119701201913810010060
Avg42.1837.8327.9244.8338.6836.22
SR60.2687.19137.500144.75
Fours10461128158001132
Fifties375414647088
Sixies98331124001056
Highest333215117333215175
Hundreds15252322922

Christopher Henry Gayle Schedule & Results

Major League Cricket

ResultWashington Freedom vs Mi New York

Washington Freedom vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

245

NEW

NEW

215

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Texas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

158

NEW

NEW

162

ResultMi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Mi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

127

TEX

TEX

(8 ov.) 56/1

ResultMi New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Mi New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

144

LOS

LOS

(6 ov.) 53/1

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Seattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

127

NEW

NEW

132

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

165

NEW

NEW

168

UpcomingSan Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

San Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

NEW

NEW

UpcomingMi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Mi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SAN

SAN

UpcomingMi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Mi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SEA

SEA

UpcomingMi New York vs Washington Freedom

Mi New York vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

WAS

WAS

Chris Gayle News

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If you are ready to find out all the latest information about cricketer Chris Gayle, then you are in luck as this is where you will learn all about the matches he has played in, what helps him win.

Why These Two Legends Mastered Every Format of the Game

Why These Two Legends Mastered Every Format of the Game

Various players are considered as the best batsmen across all formats. But there are some key records which they have not achieved in a few formats. Only two batsmen in cricket history have achieved major records across all formats.

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Chris Gayle03:26 PM, 17 April, 2026

RCBs Golden Era Revisited as Kohlis Tribute to AB Feels Emotional

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Babar Azam Enters Elite List by Breaking Kohli and Gayle’s Big Record

International Career

Chris Gayle, born on September 21, 1979, in Kingston, Jamaica, is a renowned West Indian cricketer known for his explosive batting style. Widely regarded as one of the greatest T20 batsmen of all time, Gayle has set numerous records in both domestic and international cricket. His power-hitting ability has made him a fixture in T20 leagues worldwide, including the most prominent among them, IPL. With over 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals and more than 1,500 runs in T20 internationals, Gayle’s career is defined by his boundary-hitting prowess and charismatic presence on the field. Let us delve deep into his international career:-

  • September 11, 1999:In the 1st ODI at Toronto against India, Gayle debuted for the West Indies team. Although his debut was not very remarkable as he got out scoring only 1 run in 8 balls, he delivered a good spell and maintained pressure on the opponent.
  • March 16, 2000:In the Zimbabwe tour of the West Indies at Port of Spain, Gayle got his test debut for the West Indies jersey. He showcased a good batting demonstration but was unlucky as he got run out when he was on 33. Despite that, he took 3 crucial wickets from Zimbabwe and had a good debut match, which eventually Indies won.
  • February 16, 2006:In the West Indies tour of New Zealand at Auckland, Gayle debuted in the T20I format but had a forgettable batting experience as he got out on only 10 runs by Shane Bond. But coming to bowl, he took 2 wickets and delivered a very good spell, which helped WI to tie the match.

Indian Premier League

Chris Gayle is a renowned power-hitter who served in multiple teams in numerous T20 leagues across the world, but the league that brought him a prominent reputation is IPL. Debuting in 2008 in IPL Gayle served for three different franchises till the 2021 season. In this time, he amassed 4965 runs in 142 matches with the highest number of sixes (357 sixes) in the history of IPL. His destruction made him the most feared batter in the history of IPL to date. Let us have a closer look at his decade-long IPL career:-

Year

Information about Participation in the Tournament

2008 IPL

In the inaugural season of the IPL, Gayle was acquired by one of the most prominent franchises of the tournament, KKR, with a whopping price of ₹3,21,28,000. Despite participating, he missed the season due to international matches for the West Indies and a groin injury.

2009 IPL

In this season, KKR retained him with ₹3,92,96,000 from the auction table. In this season, he appeared in 7 matches but failed to deliver adequate performance according to his reputation and scored only 171 runs with an average of 28.50.

2010 IPL

Gayle sharpened his stats year by year in IPL, and in 2010, KKR again retained him in exchange for ₹3,70,32,000 from the auction table. He scored 292 runs in 9 matches with an impressive strike rate of 158.69.

2011 IPL

In 2011, Gayle entered his dream journey of IPL, and he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in exchange for ₹2,99,00,000. He changed the definition of power-hitting and disrupted the season with his bat. Scoring 608 runs in 12 matches, Gayle became the orange cap winner and also hit 44 sixes in that season.

2012 IPL

In 2012, RCB retained him with ₹ 3,26,75,500, and the carnage continued in that season. He scored 733 runs in 15 matches with an average of 61.08, winning the orange cap for the 2nd time. He became the nightmare for the bowlers for his destructive power-hitting, which he showcased with his 59 powerful sixes this season.

2013 IPL

RCB continued his retention from the auction table for ₹3,46,25,500, and Gayle again delivered another blasting season, scoring 708 runs in 16 matches with 51 sixes in the season. He set a record for the highest individual score in IPL with an unbeaten knock of 175 runs against the Warriors on 23rd April.

2014 IPL

In 2014, RCB retained him with a price of ₹7,50,00,000 from the auction table, and he had an average season this year. Scoring 196 runs in 9 matches, Gayle could not impress his fans as expected.

2015 IPL

In this season, RCB again retained him, and he delivered a quite good performance this time. He scored 491 runs in 14 matches with an average of 40.91. At this time, he had already earned the nickname “Six Machine” as he again hit 38 sixers this year.

2016 IPL

This year, Gayle scored only 227 runs in 10 matches with the RCB jersey, having an average of 22.70. With time, he became predictable for the bowlers, and they were easily exploiting the flaws of “Universe Boss.”

2017 IPL

In 2017, he scored only 200 runs in 9 appearances and again had a below-average season compared to his class. RCB management was backing him, but he failed to deliver the expected performance.

2018 IPL

In 2018, RCB released him in the auction table, and Punjab took advantage and signed him with ₹ 2,00,00,000. He performed pretty well in this season and scored 368 runs in 11 matches, scoring an unbeaten century also.

2019 IPL

In this season, PBKS retained him, and after a long time, Gayle shined with his bat again with 490 runs in 13 matches, maintaining a rich average of 40.83.

2020 IPL

Gayle delivered another good season this year, scoring 288 runs in 7 matches with an average of 41.14. His batting helped Punjab anchor their performance multiple times throughout the years.

2021 IPL

In 2021, he scored only 1`93 runs in 10 matches, and his average and strike rate were dropping continuously. It was his final year in the IPL, and after this, he opted out of IPL for some reasons but remained the unsolved mystery for the bowlers for a decade undoubtedly.

Domestic Career

In domestic cricket of the Caribbean cricket, Gayle hailed an unstoppable destruction with his bat over the years. He debuted in the 1998/99 season, and from then, he scored 13226 runs in 180 First-class appearances and 13189 runs in 373 List-A appearances in his career. Despite his destructive hitting, he became a complete all-format batter with his sheer determination and perseverance throughout these years.

Records and Achievements

Chris Gayle is one of the most starred batsmen with numerous records, awards, and achievements to his name. He has left his legacy behind, which could be very difficult for some others to take over. Here are some achievements and milestones of Chris Gayle that people should look upon:

Awards:

He is the ‘Gayleforce,’ who has created some iconic moments with his unbelievable playing style and won some titles and awards with due respect. Let us go through some of his major awards.

  • Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack Leading Cricketer in the World 2010.
  • He was named in the ICC T20I Team of the Decade in 2020.
  • He was nominated for the ICC Cricketer of the Year award.
  • The Jamaican Government awarded him the Order of Distinction, Commander Class in 2017.
  • He was the Most Valuable Player of IPL 2011.
  • The Orange Cap winner in 2011 and 2012 IPL.
  • He received the maximum Sixes award in the 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015 IPL seasons.
  • He got the Bangladesh Premier League Player of the Tournament award in 2017.

Records:

Gayle has set many records and achieved several milestones in the history of cricket, some of which may be unbreakable by future cricketers. Let us pass by his numerous records and milestones.

  • He is in the 1st position with three others who have the most triple centuries in a test career (2).
  • He is in the 4th position in most sixes in a test career (98).
  • He has reached the milestone of 5000 runs and 50 fielding dismissals in both test and ODI cricket.
  • He is on the top position in the list of most dismissed for 99.
  • He is holding the 3rd spot in the list of most fifties in consecutive innings in ODI (6).
  • He has 2nd most sixes in an ODI inning (16).
  • He holds the 2nd spot in the most sixes list in his career (553) and 11th in most fours in his career (2332).
  • He has the highest partnership for any wicket (372).
  • He is 7th on the list of the most Player of the Series awards (12).
  • He is 11th on the list of the most Player of the Match awards (41).

Personal Life

The run machine of the cricketing universe, Christopher Henry Gayle, was born on September 21, 1979, in Kingston, the capital city of Jamaica. Gayle went to Campbell Town’s Excelsior High School in Jamaica, while he is not a highly educated person as his focus was never education, he just got a simple 10th standard pass. Due to his good genes and appealing physical features, he was into cricket from a very early age. In 2015, he started his own ‘The Chris Gayle Academy’ to help children who had various problems in Jamaica and the United Kingdom through their involvement in sports in 2020, Gayle also initiated his music career when he released a dancehall music video, he also collaborated with Indian rapper Emiway Bantai in a music video “Jamaica to India in 2021.

Family Life

Gayle played for the West Indies but he comes from a Jamaican family. His father, Dudley Gayle was a policeman. No doubt, why Gayle has such a tall and appealing physique as he got his genes from his father. Whereas his mother, Hazel Gayle sold peanuts and snacks on the street sides to earn a living. He luckily has two brothers, his elder brother is Vanclive Parris and his younger brother is Wayne Gayle. Gayle and Natasha Berridge have been in a relationship for a long time and the couple is married now, but there is no official disclosure about their marriage date. The couple has a cute daughter named Kris-Allina Gayle and on 20 April 2016, Gayle announced his daughter’s birth on Instagram.

Financial Standings

Chris Gayle, famously known as ‘The Universe Boss,’ is one of the most successful cricketers in the legacy of cricket. He is a charismatic personality who not only attracts fans but also makes a lot of money, in short, he is a brand. Chris Gayle has a stunning net worth of around 45 million US dollars, approximately INR 375 crores as of 2024. His earnings comprise his cricket career salary of around 3 million dollars annually and his brand endorsements with some leading brands like Attitude.com, Spartan Sports, Jio, Royal Stag, and Sandals Resorts. Also, he earns a lot from his various investments.

Cars and Houses

Chris Gayle lives a very lavish lifestyle as he is amongst the richest cricketers in the world. He has a luxurious seaside Palatial Bungalow worth 2.5 million US dollars or INR 22 crores in Jamaica, which is a 3-storey house that has all the features that Gayle enjoys. He also has more properties in different countries, but the information about those is not available. He owns a bar called ‘the Triple 333 bar in Jamaica and a successful restaurant in Jamaica, which has helped him to become a successful businessman there.

Gayle is too passionate about cars and bikes, and his grand car lineup includes the world-famous 24-carat gold Universe Boss Bentley Continental GT, which is worth around 500 thousand US dollars or INR 4 crores (approx.), a Mercedes Benz GL 63 AMG, which costs around 125 thousand US dollars or INR 1.08 crores (Approx.), an Audi R8 worth around 60 thousand US dollars or INR 50 lakhs, a Lamborghini Aventador SV worth almost 700 thousand US dollars or INR 6 crores, a Rage Rover Velar worth around 90 thousand US dollars or INR 80 lakhs and a Ferrari 458 Spider worth 575 thousand US dollars or INR 5 crores.

Scandals

Despite being a great cricketer and a great personality, Gayle has been involved in many controversies throughout his cricketing career, which has raised many allegations against him which could have destroyed his career. Let's take a glimpse at some of them:

  • Dispute with West Indies Cricket Board: he has been involved in many disputes with WICB, in 2011, he criticized the WICB and the coach Ottis Gibson, which led to his exclusion from the West Indies team over a year, and then both Gayle and WICB came to mutual grounds and solved their disputes.
  • A heated exchange with the Australian team: During the 2006 Champions Trophy in India, Gayle got involved in a heated verbal fight with the Australian Batsman Michael Clarke, and he was charged 30 per cent of his match fee due to his act.
  • Criticized for controversial comments during the tour to England: In 2009, during the West Indies tour to England, he commented that he was not willing to captain the team and he would not feel sad if test cricket was taken over by T20 cricket in the future. His controversial comments were criticized by Viv Richards, Gary Sobers, and Andrew Strauss.
  • “Don’t Blush Baby” Incident: In the 2016 Big Bash League, in an on-air interview by commentator Mel McLaughlin, Gayle continuously flirted with the commentator in a wrong way, saying that he just wanted an interview with her, that is why he batted well and again said that her eyes were beautiful and hopefully he could win the game and have a drink with her after and said, “Don’t blush baby.” This unprofessional behaviour was criticized by Australian media and the former Australian test captain Ian Chappell. He was charged 10 thousand dollars as a fine by Melbourne Renegades for inappropriate conduct.
  • Alleged Exposure Incident: During the 2015 ICC World Cup, he was accused of allegedly exposing himself to a female masseuse, but Gayle won the lawsuit against Fairfax Media of defamation and was awarded 300 thousand dollars.

Fan Following

Gayle is one of the most successful cricketers from the West Indies, and he is ranked after the legend Brian Lara. Carrying a charismatic aura around himself, Gayle has accumulated a bunch of millions of fans all over the world. People love his attitude and calm approach towards his game and, especially, his enjoyable celebrations on the field. Chris Gayle has majorly earned a lot of fans in India due to his IPL journey in India and his relations with Indian crickets and fans. He has more than 6 million fans on Instagram, over 13 Million followers on Facebook, and around 5 million followers on Twitter (X now).

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