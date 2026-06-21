Christopher Henry Gayle

Year
Information about Participation in the Tournament
2008 IPL
In the inaugural season of the IPL, Gayle was acquired by one of the most prominent franchises of the tournament, KKR, with a whopping price of ₹3,21,28,000. Despite participating, he missed the season due to international matches for the West Indies and a groin injury.
2009 IPL
In this season, KKR retained him with ₹3,92,96,000 from the auction table. In this season, he appeared in 7 matches but failed to deliver adequate performance according to his reputation and scored only 171 runs with an average of 28.50.
2010 IPL
Gayle sharpened his stats year by year in IPL, and in 2010, KKR again retained him in exchange for ₹3,70,32,000 from the auction table. He scored 292 runs in 9 matches with an impressive strike rate of 158.69.
2011 IPL
In 2011, Gayle entered his dream journey of IPL, and he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in exchange for ₹2,99,00,000. He changed the definition of power-hitting and disrupted the season with his bat. Scoring 608 runs in 12 matches, Gayle became the orange cap winner and also hit 44 sixes in that season.
2012 IPL
In 2012, RCB retained him with ₹ 3,26,75,500, and the carnage continued in that season. He scored 733 runs in 15 matches with an average of 61.08, winning the orange cap for the 2nd time. He became the nightmare for the bowlers for his destructive power-hitting, which he showcased with his 59 powerful sixes this season.
2013 IPL
RCB continued his retention from the auction table for ₹3,46,25,500, and Gayle again delivered another blasting season, scoring 708 runs in 16 matches with 51 sixes in the season. He set a record for the highest individual score in IPL with an unbeaten knock of 175 runs against the Warriors on 23rd April.
2014 IPL
In 2014, RCB retained him with a price of ₹7,50,00,000 from the auction table, and he had an average season this year. Scoring 196 runs in 9 matches, Gayle could not impress his fans as expected.
2015 IPL
In this season, RCB again retained him, and he delivered a quite good performance this time. He scored 491 runs in 14 matches with an average of 40.91. At this time, he had already earned the nickname “Six Machine” as he again hit 38 sixers this year.
2016 IPL
This year, Gayle scored only 227 runs in 10 matches with the RCB jersey, having an average of 22.70. With time, he became predictable for the bowlers, and they were easily exploiting the flaws of “Universe Boss.”
2017 IPL
In 2017, he scored only 200 runs in 9 appearances and again had a below-average season compared to his class. RCB management was backing him, but he failed to deliver the expected performance.
2018 IPL
In 2018, RCB released him in the auction table, and Punjab took advantage and signed him with ₹ 2,00,00,000. He performed pretty well in this season and scored 368 runs in 11 matches, scoring an unbeaten century also.
2019 IPL
In this season, PBKS retained him, and after a long time, Gayle shined with his bat again with 490 runs in 13 matches, maintaining a rich average of 40.83.
2020 IPL
Gayle delivered another good season this year, scoring 288 runs in 7 matches with an average of 41.14. His batting helped Punjab anchor their performance multiple times throughout the years.
2021 IPL
In 2021, he scored only 1`93 runs in 10 matches, and his average and strike rate were dropping continuously. It was his final year in the IPL, and after this, he opted out of IPL for some reasons but remained the unsolved mystery for the bowlers for a decade undoubtedly.