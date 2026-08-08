Withanaarchchige Chamara Akalanka Ganegama
all rounder
|Full name:
|Withanaarchchige Chamara Akalanka Ganegama
|Nationality:
|Sri lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|138
|126
|39
|Innings
|3
|220
|123
|36
|Overs
|11.0
|2425.1
|799.3
|102.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|402
|65
|2
|Runs
|88
|8598
|3544
|810
|Wickets
|2
|322
|147
|30
|Avg
|44
|26.7
|24.1
|27
|SR
|33
|45.18
|32.63
|20.56
|Eco
|8
|3.54
|4.43
|7.87
|BB
|2
|8
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|13
|4
|1
|5w
|0
|13
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|138
|126
|39
|Innings
|2
|184
|67
|29
|Not outs
|0
|29
|20
|9
|Runs
|7
|2375
|571
|271
|Balls Faced
|9
|0
|678
|195
|Avg
|3.5
|15.32
|12.14
|13.55
|SR
|77.77
|0
|84.21
|138.97
|Fours
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Fifties
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Highest
|7
|133
|31
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0