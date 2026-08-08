Withanaarchchige Chamara Akalanka Ganegama

Withanaarchchige Chamara Akalanka Ganegama

all rounder

Full name:Withanaarchchige Chamara Akalanka Ganegama
Nationality:Sri lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

India Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches413812639
Innings322012336
Overs11.02425.1799.3102.5
Balls----
Maidens0402652
Runs8885983544810
Wickets232214730
Avg4426.724.127
SR3345.1832.6320.56
Eco83.544.437.87
BB2854
4w01341
5w01320
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches413812639
Innings21846729
Not outs029209
Runs72375571271
Balls Faced90678195
Avg3.515.3212.1413.55
SR77.77084.21138.97
Fours10014
Fifties0500
Sixies00022
Highest71333138
Hundreds0100

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