Manan Sharma
all rounder
|Full name:
|Manan Sharma
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|60
|26
|Innings
|61
|58
|24
|Overs
|1101.0
|473.4
|81.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|205
|27
|0
|Runs
|3416
|2082
|495
|Wickets
|113
|80
|32
|Avg
|30.23
|26.02
|15.46
|SR
|58.46
|35.52
|15.28
|Eco
|3.1
|4.39
|6.07
|BB
|11
|5
|4
|4w
|6
|4
|1
|5w
|5
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|60
|26
|Innings
|51
|35
|13
|Not outs
|7
|8
|5
|Runs
|1208
|560
|131
|Balls Faced
|2357
|693
|165
|Avg
|27.45
|20.74
|16.37
|SR
|51.25
|80.8
|79.39
|Fours
|171
|54
|9
|Fifties
|8
|1
|0
|Sixies
|6
|11
|2
|Highest
|136
|52
|20
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0