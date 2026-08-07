Manan Sharma

Manan Sharma

all rounder

Full name:Manan Sharma
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

India Tigers

Mumbai Spartans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches356026
Innings615824
Overs1101.0473.481.3
Balls---
Maidens205270
Runs34162082495
Wickets1138032
Avg30.2326.0215.46
SR58.4635.5215.28
Eco3.14.396.07
BB1154
4w641
5w510
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches356026
Innings513513
Not outs785
Runs1208560131
Balls Faced2357693165
Avg27.4520.7416.37
SR51.2580.879.39
Fours171549
Fifties810
Sixies6112
Highest1365220
Hundreds100

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