Dieter Klein

Dieter Klein

bowler

Full name:Dieter Klein
Nationality:Germany
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches23713654
Innings231193651
Overs88.01690.4292.5174.4
Balls----
Maidens0244142
Runs536662515521239
Wickets282255352
Avg19.1429.4429.2823.82
SR18.8545.0833.1520.15
Eco6.093.915.297.09
BB31053
4w0820
5w01010
10w0100

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches23713654
Innings171002136
Not outs519513
Runs1231455223203
Balls Faced971931271188
Avg10.2517.9613.938.82
SR126.875.3482.28107.97
Fours102092415
Fifties0600
Sixies5906
Highest31944631
Hundreds0000

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