Dieter Klein
bowler
|Full name:
|Dieter Klein
|Nationality:
|Germany
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|71
|36
|54
|Innings
|23
|119
|36
|51
|Overs
|88.0
|1690.4
|292.5
|174.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|244
|14
|2
|Runs
|536
|6625
|1552
|1239
|Wickets
|28
|225
|53
|52
|Avg
|19.14
|29.44
|29.28
|23.82
|SR
|18.85
|45.08
|33.15
|20.15
|Eco
|6.09
|3.91
|5.29
|7.09
|BB
|3
|10
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|8
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|10
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|71
|36
|54
|Innings
|17
|100
|21
|36
|Not outs
|5
|19
|5
|13
|Runs
|123
|1455
|223
|203
|Balls Faced
|97
|1931
|271
|188
|Avg
|10.25
|17.96
|13.93
|8.82
|SR
|126.8
|75.34
|82.28
|107.97
|Fours
|10
|209
|24
|15
|Fifties
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|9
|0
|6
|Highest
|31
|94
|46
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0