Edmund Arthur Joseph Packard
batsman
|Full name:
|Edmund Arthur Joseph Packard
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|26.0
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|193
|193
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|32.16
|32.16
|SR
|26
|26
|Eco
|7.42
|7.42
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|49
|49
|Balls Faced
|73
|73
|Avg
|7
|7
|SR
|67.12
|67.12
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|26
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0