Edmund Arthur Joseph Packard

Edmund Arthur Joseph Packard

batsman

Full name:Edmund Arthur Joseph Packard
Nationality:England

Teams

2023 Teams

Lathbury Lightning

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings88
Overs26.026.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs193193
Wickets66
Avg32.1632.16
SR2626
Eco7.427.42
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings77
Not outs00
Runs4949
Balls Faced7373
Avg77
SR67.1267.12
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2626
Hundreds00

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