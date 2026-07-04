Julian D Freyone
batsman
|Full name:
|Julian D Freyone
|Nationality:
|Gibraltar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|13
|13
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|84
|84
|Balls Faced
|124
|124
|Avg
|7
|7
|SR
|67.74
|67.74
|Fours
|6
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|19
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0