Julian D Freyone

Julian D Freyone

batsman

Full name:Julian D Freyone
Nationality:Gibraltar

Teams

2023 Teams

Gibraltar

Lathbury Lightning

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1313
Not outs11
Runs8484
Balls Faced124124
Avg77
SR67.7467.74
Fours66
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest1919
Hundreds00

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