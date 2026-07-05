Sameer Nayak
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sameer Nayak
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|2
|Overs
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|2
|Runs
|64
|Wickets
|3
|Avg
|21.33
|SR
|28
|Eco
|4.57
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|8
|Not outs
|2
|Runs
|165
|Balls Faced
|197
|Avg
|27.5
|SR
|83.75
|Fours
|14
|Fifties
|1
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|60
|Hundreds
|0