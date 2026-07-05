Sameer Nayak

Sameer Nayak

all rounder

Full name:Sameer Nayak
Nationality:United Arab Emirates
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Lathbury Lightning

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList a
Matches10
Innings2
Overs14.0
Balls-
Maidens2
Runs64
Wickets3
Avg21.33
SR28
Eco4.57
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueList a
Matches10
Innings8
Not outs2
Runs165
Balls Faced197
Avg27.5
SR83.75
Fours14
Fifties1
Sixies1
Highest60
Hundreds0

Another Players

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