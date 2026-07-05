Ehtsham Ul Haq

Ehtsham Ul Haq

batsman

Full name:Ehtsham Ul Haq
Nationality:Norway

Teams

2023 Teams

Norway

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings11
Overs0.10.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs44
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco2424
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings1010
Not outs00
Runs7575
Balls Faced120120
Avg7.57.5
SR62.562.5
Fours77
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest3030
Hundreds00

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