Ehtsham Ul Haq
batsman
|Full name:
|Ehtsham Ul Haq
|Nationality:
|Norway
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|0.1
|0.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|4
|4
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|24
|24
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|10
|10
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|75
|75
|Balls Faced
|120
|120
|Avg
|7.5
|7.5
|SR
|62.5
|62.5
|Fours
|7
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|30
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0