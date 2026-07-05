Elliot JB Miles

Elliot JB Miles

bowler

Full name:Elliot JB Miles
Nationality:Jersey

Teams

2025 Teams

Jersey

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4331833
Innings4331833
Overs29.0107.0133.0107.0
Balls----
Maidens11101
Runs165696625696
Wickets4402240
Avg41.2517.428.417.4
SR43.516.0536.2716.05
Eco5.686.54.696.5
BB2343
4w0010
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4331833
Innings3989
Not outs2444
Runs2362436
Balls Faced9484848
Avg27.267.2
SR22.22755075
Fours0212
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest116816
Hundreds0000

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