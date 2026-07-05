Elliot JB Miles
bowler
|Full name:
|Elliot JB Miles
|Nationality:
|Jersey
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|33
|18
|33
|Innings
|4
|33
|18
|33
|Overs
|29.0
|107.0
|133.0
|107.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|10
|1
|Runs
|165
|696
|625
|696
|Wickets
|4
|40
|22
|40
|Avg
|41.25
|17.4
|28.4
|17.4
|SR
|43.5
|16.05
|36.27
|16.05
|Eco
|5.68
|6.5
|4.69
|6.5
|BB
|2
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|33
|18
|33
|Innings
|3
|9
|8
|9
|Not outs
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Runs
|2
|36
|24
|36
|Balls Faced
|9
|48
|48
|48
|Avg
|2
|7.2
|6
|7.2
|SR
|22.22
|75
|50
|75
|Fours
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|16
|8
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0