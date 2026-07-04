Erin Alexandra Burns
all rounder
|Full name:
|Erin Alexandra Burns
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|109
|Innings
|1
|3
|57
|Overs
|4.0
|8.0
|139.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|24
|37
|983
|Wickets
|0
|0
|44
|Avg
|0
|0
|22.34
|SR
|0
|0
|19.02
|Eco
|6
|4.62
|7.04
|BB
|0
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|109
|Innings
|0
|1
|101
|Not outs
|0
|1
|21
|Runs
|0
|30
|1720
|Balls Faced
|0
|18
|1470
|Avg
|0
|0
|21.5
|SR
|0
|166.66
|117
|Fours
|0
|6
|183
|Fifties
|0
|0
|7
|Sixies
|0
|0
|27
|Highest
|0
|30
|71
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0