Erin Alexandra Burns

Erin Alexandra Burns

all rounder

Full name:Erin Alexandra Burns
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

New South Wales Breakers Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches15109
Innings1357
Overs4.08.0139.3
Balls---
Maidens010
Runs2437983
Wickets0044
Avg0022.34
SR0019.02
Eco64.627.04
BB003
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches15109
Innings01101
Not outs0121
Runs0301720
Balls Faced0181470
Avg0021.5
SR0166.66117
Fours06183
Fifties007
Sixies0027
Highest03071
Hundreds000

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