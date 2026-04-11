In a virtual knockout, India Women defeated Australia Women at Lord's to seal the semi-final spot. Batting first, Smriti Mandhana's half-century helped the team to post a strong total. Following this, the team showed disciplined bowling efforts to restrict Australia Women from winning the game.

Right now you can find out all the first hand information about one of the best cricketers Ellyse Perry, what kind of training plan he follows and what motivation helps him every time he takes to the field.

Nowadays women are breaking taboos in every field and competing with men equally. Even in the cricket field, they are now claiming equal attention worldwide. There are a few faces who are gaining popularity and becoming the face of women's cricket, Ellyse Alexandra Perry is one of them. Born in Wahroonga, Sydney, New South Wales, on November 03, 1990, Perry was a sharp adapter of any kind of sports and athletic activities. Her passion for sports soon attracted her to the game which is particularly known as the ‘Gentleman’s Game’. Perry transformed her career from a soccer player to a cricketer and sharpened her skills in domestic cricket for the New South Wales team. Soon her stats started to echo in the selectors’ minds and she received a call from the national team. Some of her key international moments are mentioned below:

In the 2025 auction, she was again retained by RCB with INR 1.7 crore following their winning season and Perry was one of the evident craftswomen of it. Fans are surely expecting another bombastic season from her.

In the 2024 season, RCB retained Perry with the same amount as the previous year and it was their best decision. Perry scored 347 runs in total and took 7 wickets in 9 matches. Her excellent performance helped RCB to reach the finals and they won the maiden title of the franchise this year. Her best bowling figures came against Mumbai Indians(6/15) which was phenomenal and made her one of the best overseas picks of the WPL history.

In the inaugural season of WPL, Perry was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore with a whopping INR 1.7 crore from the auction table. It was the most strategic buy of the auction table as Perry delivered the best performance with the RCB jersey. In her 8 appearances, she accumulated 253 runs and 4 wickets in total. Though they did not win the trophy this year, their performance was a matter of appreciation for sure.

Following the success of the IPL, BCCI organized a women-centric T20 premier league called WPL, or Women’s Premier League in 2023. From the first edition, players like Perry who has an extravagant calibre of delivering all-round performance, became a hot cake on the auction table. She rammed a total of 600 runs and took 11 wickets in the 2 seasons cumulatively. Let us have a closer look at her marvellous performance in this short yet effective WPL history.

Being one of the greatest, Perry has dominated the record charts with her numerous records in her prolonged cricketing career. Here are some of her records that all must know.

Let us take a glimpse at the awards and achievements attained by Perry with the most important contributions to her squads and her solo performances.

Perry is amongst the most successful and talented cricketers who have ever been created. She is an excellent all-rounder and has mastered her techniques and positions in both batting and bowling, she showcases a bulk of talent and persistence in her play style, and with all her show stopping performances, she has earned a lot of achievements, and awards, and has set several records to her name. Let us jump onto some of her awards and records below.

Personal life

Ellyse Perry, possibly the greatest women cricketer from Australia was born on 3 November 1990 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia in a family of all professional athletes. Her great journey had a kickstart from a very young age when she found cricket interesting while her father was training her brother to bowl. She was born into a sportsperson family, so playing and enjoying different sports was in her blood.

She pursued her schooling at Beecroft Primary School in Northern Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, and her further studies at Pymble Ladies’ College, New South Wales, Australia, she completed her HSC in 2008 and she was also the cricket team captain at Pymble. She completed her degree in Bachelor of Economics and Social Science from Sydney University. Perry is a great philanthropist on the other hand, she contributed to the McGrath Foundation, the Sporting Chance Cancer Foundation, and the LBW (Learning for a Better World) Trust.

Family life

Perry was born into a family of sportspersons, her father, Mark Patrick Perry, is a former cricketer and squash player who represented both sports professionally. Perry’s mother, Kathy Perry is a former professional swimmer and her elder brother, Damien Perry is also a cricketer.

She got engaged to Matt To’omua, the Australian Rugby player on 20 August 2014, and the couple married each other on 20 December 2015.

The couple mutually parted ways in July 2020 and took a divorce ending their 4 years relationship. She was again in the headlines when there were rumours about her relationship in 2021 with Nat Fyfe, the Australian Football League player, but eventually, they broke up in 2022 and since then, her private life has been limited.

Financial standing Perry is amongst the top 5 richest women cricketers in Australia, with a magnificent net worth of 14 million dollars or INR 1.17 billion. Her major earning arises from her contracts with the Australian board and other league contracts such as Australia's central contract which earns her around INR 16.5 crore annually (as of 2024-25). She earns around INR 8.7 million from her WBBL contract with the Sydney Sixers Women and INR 1.7 crore from the WPL contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore. She also earned a lot from brand endorsements with giant brands like Adidas, Jockey, Red Bull, Microsoft, Commonwealth Bank, and Priceline.

Cars and Houses Ellyse Perry is not really into a lot of luxuries, therefore, she doesn’t own a bunch of luxury cars but has a few simple and attractive four-wheelers in her garage. The latest addition is the Lexus CT 200H (around 33 thousand US dollars or INR 24 lakhs), the sedan, Toyota 86 (costs around 42.5 thousand US dollars or INR 31 lakhs), and her first car, Toyota Corolla (costs around 27 thousand US dollars or INR 20 lakhs). While the information about her residence is private and not available, it is known that she resides in Melbourne, Australia. But, according to news, she owned a modernized 1920 Californian villa in Chatswood, Sydney along with her ex-husband, which the couple sold for around 2.7 million dollars (INR 20 crore approx.) post-separation and she also owned a few cafes with her ex-husband.

Scandals Ellyse Perry has a clean style of playing and so is her reputation when it comes to any kind of scandals or controversies. She has always maintained professionalism and fairness in her career and a clean image by not indulging in any sort of nuisance on and off the field.