Ellyse Alexandra Perry

Ellyse Alexandra Perry

all rounder

Full name:Ellyse Alexandra Perry
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Australia Women

Birmingham Phoenix Women

Hampshire Women

New South Wales Breakers Women

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

The Blaze Women

Wellington Blaze Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches11135143130
Innings20128132122
Overs323.3935.4397.5326.3
Balls----
Maidens788089
Runs778408923292323
Wickets3816212363
Avg20.4725.2418.9336.87
SR51.0734.6519.431.09
Eco2.44.375.857.11
BB9743
4w1140
5w2300
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches11135143130
Innings1910987127
Not outs7373537
Runs876366216274393
Balls Faced1934477614264128
Avg7350.8631.2848.81
SR45.2976.67114.09106.42
Fours113310145461
Fifties432830
Sixies1323673
Highest21311275103
Hundreds2202

Ellyse Alexandra Perry Schedule & Results

One-Day Cup, Women

T20 Blast, Women

ResultHampshire vs Essex

Hampshire vs Essex

T20 Blast, Women

Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

160

ESS

ESS

137

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultAustralia vs South Africa

Australia vs South Africa

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

AUS

AUS

172

RSA

RSA

107

ResultAustralia vs Bangladesh

Australia vs Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

AUS

AUS

78

BAN

BAN

77

ResultAustralia vs Netherlands

Australia vs Netherlands

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

AUS

AUS

219

NED

NED

121

ResultAustralia vs Pakistan

Australia vs Pakistan

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

AUS

AUS

199

PAK

PAK

86

ResultAustralia vs India

Australia vs India

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

AUS

AUS

172

IND

IND

170

ResultAustralia vs West Indies

Australia vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Kennington Oval, London

AUS

AUS

127

WIN

WIN

125

UpcomingEngland vs Australia

England vs Australia

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

AUS

AUS

The Hundred, Women

Ellyse Perry News

View all

Right now you can find out all the first hand information about one of the best cricketers Ellyse Perry, what kind of training plan he follows and what motivation helps him every time he takes to the field.

AI Simulation | AUS W vs IND W | Smriti Mandhana Shines as India Women Stun Australia in Lords Thriller

AI Simulation | AUS W vs IND W | Smriti Mandhana Shines as India Women Stun Australia in Lords Thriller

In a virtual knockout, India Women defeated Australia Women at Lord's to seal the semi-final spot. Batting first, Smriti Mandhana's half-century helped the team to post a strong total. Following this, the team showed disciplined bowling efforts to restrict Australia Women from winning the game.

Ellyse Perry04:04 PM, 27 March, 2026

AI Simulation, WIW vs AUSW | Ellyse Perrys 78 powers Australia Women to dominant ODI win at Warner Park

Ellyse Perry04:15 PM, 23 March, 2026

AI Simulation, WIW vs AUSW | Ellyse Perry seals series sweep as Australia Women outclass West Indies

Ellyse Perry05:50 PM, 20 March, 2026

Twitter Reacts as Beth Mooney Powers Australia Women to Win Against West Indies

Ellyse Perry05:11 PM, 20 March, 2026

AI Simulation, WIW vs AUSW | Ellyse Perry leads Australia Women to Another win at Arnos Vale

International Career

Nowadays women are breaking taboos in every field and competing with men equally. Even in the cricket field, they are now claiming equal attention worldwide. There are a few faces who are gaining popularity and becoming the face of women's cricket, Ellyse Alexandra Perry is one of them. Born in Wahroonga, Sydney, New South Wales, on November 03, 1990, Perry was a sharp adapter of any kind of sports and athletic activities. Her passion for sports soon attracted her to the game which is particularly known as the ‘Gentleman’s Game’. Perry transformed her career from a soccer player to a cricketer and sharpened her skills in domestic cricket for the New South Wales team. Soon her stats started to echo in the selectors’ minds and she received a call from the national team. Some of her key international moments are mentioned below:

  • July 22, 2007:In 2007, Perry debuted on the New Zealand Women's tour of Australia due to her inclining domestic records. In the 2nd match of the series at Darwin, Perry proved her worth with 2 valuable wickets for opener Maria Fahey and Sara McGlashan. Her cheap economy rate with consecutive breakthroughs, helped Aussies to bound NZ on 209. However they failed to win the match, but Perry collected a round of applause from cricket critics for her all-round efforts, including a small batting cameo of 19 runs.
  • February 1, 2008:During the 2008 England Women's tour of Australia, Perry debuted for the Aussies in T20 I at Melbourne. This became the dream debut for Ellyse as she stood tall against the English attack. Coming to bat in 1st innings, she added 29 valuable runs which pushed the total to 127. In bowling, Perry took 4 important wickets in her 4 overs giving only 20 runs, and also dismissed Claire Tylor with a run out which broke down the backbone of English batting and secured the victory. In the post-match presentation, she was selected as the “Player of The Match” for her heroics.
  • February 15 - 18, 2008: In the same tour of 2008, Perry got her test cap on February 15 and participated in the women’s test for the first time. Her performance was not as impressive as her T20I debut as she scored 21 and 6 runs while batting and took a total of 3 wickets in this match. Although Australia did not win this match, Perry played an important role for Australia in this match and in the upcoming days.
  • February 24, 2019:In the New Zealand Women's tour of Australia in 2019, Perry scored her long-awaited maiden ODI century in the 2nd ODI. Her magnificent century in 109 balls added another feather to her crown and Australia won the match following her performance. Also, she got the ‘Player of The Match’ title for her excellent batting showdown.

Women’s Premier League

Following the success of the IPL, BCCI organized a women-centric T20 premier league called WPL, or Women’s Premier League in 2023. From the first edition, players like Perry who has an extravagant calibre of delivering all-round performance, became a hot cake on the auction table. She rammed a total of 600 runs and took 11 wickets in the 2 seasons cumulatively. Let us have a closer look at her marvellous performance in this short yet effective WPL history.

Year

Information about Participation in the Tournament

2023 WPL

In the inaugural season of WPL, Perry was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore with a whopping INR 1.7 crore from the auction table. It was the most strategic buy of the auction table as Perry delivered the best performance with the RCB jersey. In her 8 appearances, she accumulated 253 runs and 4 wickets in total. Though they did not win the trophy this year, their performance was a matter of appreciation for sure.

2024 WPL

In the 2024 season, RCB retained Perry with the same amount as the previous year and it was their best decision. Perry scored 347 runs in total and took 7 wickets in 9 matches. Her excellent performance helped RCB to reach the finals and they won the maiden title of the franchise this year. Her best bowling figures came against Mumbai Indians(6/15) which was phenomenal and made her one of the best overseas picks of the WPL history.

2025 WPL

In the 2025 auction, she was again retained by RCB with INR 1.7 crore following their winning season and Perry was one of the evident craftswomen of it. Fans are surely expecting another bombastic season from her.

Records and Achievements

Perry is amongst the most successful and talented cricketers who have ever been created. She is an excellent all-rounder and has mastered her techniques and positions in both batting and bowling, she showcases a bulk of talent and persistence in her play style, and with all her show stopping performances, she has earned a lot of achievements, and awards, and has set several records to her name. Let us jump onto some of her awards and records below.

Awards:-

Let us take a glimpse at the awards and achievements attained by Perry with the most important contributions to her squads and her solo performances.

  • She has won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award in 2017 and 2019.
  • She was ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Decade (2011-2020).
  • She was nominated as the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2019.
  • ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade (2011-2020).
  • ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade (2011-2020).
  • She won Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World twice in 2016 and 2019.
  • Thrice the Women’s Ashes Player of the Series in 2013-14, 2015 and 2019.
  • Thrice the Belinda Clark Award winner in 2016, 2018, and 2020.
  • In 2020, she was amongst the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year.
  • Australia Post Legend of Cricket in 2021.

Records:-

Being one of the greatest, Perry has dominated the record charts with her numerous records in her prolonged cricketing career. Here are some of her records that all must know.

  • She has scored hundreds in 2 consecutive Women’s Test matches.
  • She has scored the 2nd most runs in an innings (by batting position) (213*).
  • She is 3rd in the list of fifties in consecutive innings (4).
  • She has the 6th-highest career batting average of 58.12
  • She has scored most nineties in her ODI career (6).
  • She has scored 2nd most fifties in consecutive ODI innings (6).
  • She has scored 1000 runs and bagged 10 wickets in an ODI series.
  • She scored 1000 runs, took 50 wickets, and grabbed 50 catches in Women’s ODI.

Personal life

Ellyse Perry, possibly the greatest women cricketer from Australia was born on 3 November 1990 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia in a family of all professional athletes. Her great journey had a kickstart from a very young age when she found cricket interesting while her father was training her brother to bowl. She was born into a sportsperson family, so playing and enjoying different sports was in her blood.

She pursued her schooling at Beecroft Primary School in Northern Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, and her further studies at Pymble Ladies’ College, New South Wales, Australia, she completed her HSC in 2008 and she was also the cricket team captain at Pymble. She completed her degree in Bachelor of Economics and Social Science from Sydney University. Perry is a great philanthropist on the other hand, she contributed to the McGrath Foundation, the Sporting Chance Cancer Foundation, and the LBW (Learning for a Better World) Trust.

Family life

Perry was born into a family of sportspersons, her father, Mark Patrick Perry, is a former cricketer and squash player who represented both sports professionally. Perry’s mother, Kathy Perry is a former professional swimmer and her elder brother, Damien Perry is also a cricketer.

She got engaged to Matt To’omua, the Australian Rugby player on 20 August 2014, and the couple married each other on 20 December 2015.

The couple mutually parted ways in July 2020 and took a divorce ending their 4 years relationship. She was again in the headlines when there were rumours about her relationship in 2021 with Nat Fyfe, the Australian Football League player, but eventually, they broke up in 2022 and since then, her private life has been limited.

Financial standing

Perry is amongst the top 5 richest women cricketers in Australia, with a magnificent net worth of 14 million dollars or INR 1.17 billion. Her major earning arises from her contracts with the Australian board and other league contracts such as Australia's central contract which earns her around INR 16.5 crore annually (as of 2024-25).

She earns around INR 8.7 million from her WBBL contract with the Sydney Sixers Women and INR 1.7 crore from the WPL contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore. She also earned a lot from brand endorsements with giant brands like Adidas, Jockey, Red Bull, Microsoft, Commonwealth Bank, and Priceline.

Cars and Houses

Ellyse Perry is not really into a lot of luxuries, therefore, she doesn’t own a bunch of luxury cars but has a few simple and attractive four-wheelers in her garage. The latest addition is the Lexus CT 200H (around 33 thousand US dollars or INR 24 lakhs), the sedan, Toyota 86 (costs around 42.5 thousand US dollars or INR 31 lakhs), and her first car, Toyota Corolla (costs around 27 thousand US dollars or INR 20 lakhs).

While the information about her residence is private and not available, it is known that she resides in Melbourne, Australia. But, according to news, she owned a modernized 1920 Californian villa in Chatswood, Sydney along with her ex-husband, which the couple sold for around 2.7 million dollars (INR 20 crore approx.) post-separation and she also owned a few cafes with her ex-husband.

Scandals

Ellyse Perry has a clean style of playing and so is her reputation when it comes to any kind of scandals or controversies. She has always maintained professionalism and fairness in her career and a clean image by not indulging in any sort of nuisance on and off the field.

Fan Following

Ellyse Perry is a world-class athlete who is renowned for her consistency and her impeccable achievements. She is an inspiration to a lot of women athletes pursuing their careers in sports. She is a globally influencing figure with a huge fan base on different social media. She has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, 1.3 million followers on Facebook, and around 1.17 lakh followers on Twitter (currently X).

Another Players

Bryant, Rachel

Bryant, Rachel

Kasat, Disha Deepak

Kasat, Disha Deepak

Verma, Shefali

Verma, Shefali

Atapattu, Chamari

Atapattu, Chamari

McCarthy, Cassidy

McCarthy, Cassidy

Gordon, Kirstie

Gordon, Kirstie

Sims, Gemma

Sims, Gemma

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Francis, Hannah R

Francis, Hannah R

Mack, Katie

Mack, Katie