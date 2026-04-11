Ellyse Alexandra Perry

Records and Achievements
Perry is amongst the most successful and talented cricketers who have ever been created. She is an excellent all-rounder and has mastered her techniques and positions in both batting and bowling, she showcases a bulk of talent and persistence in her play style, and with all her show stopping performances, she has earned a lot of achievements, and awards, and has set several records to her name. Let us jump onto some of her awards and records below.
Awards:-
Let us take a glimpse at the awards and achievements attained by Perry with the most important contributions to her squads and her solo performances.
- She has won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award in 2017 and 2019.
- She was ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Decade (2011-2020).
- She was nominated as the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2019.
- ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade (2011-2020).
- ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade (2011-2020).
- She won Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World twice in 2016 and 2019.
- Thrice the Women’s Ashes Player of the Series in 2013-14, 2015 and 2019.
- Thrice the Belinda Clark Award winner in 2016, 2018, and 2020.
- In 2020, she was amongst the five Wisden Cricketers of the Year.
- Australia Post Legend of Cricket in 2021.
Records:-
Being one of the greatest, Perry has dominated the record charts with her numerous records in her prolonged cricketing career. Here are some of her records that all must know.
- She has scored hundreds in 2 consecutive Women’s Test matches.
- She has scored the 2nd most runs in an innings (by batting position) (213*).
- She is 3rd in the list of fifties in consecutive innings (4).
- She has the 6th-highest career batting average of 58.12
- She has scored most nineties in her ODI career (6).
- She has scored 2nd most fifties in consecutive ODI innings (6).
- She has scored 1000 runs and bagged 10 wickets in an ODI series.
- She scored 1000 runs, took 50 wickets, and grabbed 50 catches in Women’s ODI.
Personal life
Ellyse Perry, possibly the greatest women cricketer from Australia was born on 3 November 1990 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia in a family of all professional athletes. Her great journey had a kickstart from a very young age when she found cricket interesting while her father was training her brother to bowl. She was born into a sportsperson family, so playing and enjoying different sports was in her blood.
She pursued her schooling at Beecroft Primary School in Northern Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, and her further studies at Pymble Ladies’ College, New South Wales, Australia, she completed her HSC in 2008 and she was also the cricket team captain at Pymble. She completed her degree in Bachelor of Economics and Social Science from Sydney University. Perry is a great philanthropist on the other hand, she contributed to the McGrath Foundation, the Sporting Chance Cancer Foundation, and the LBW (Learning for a Better World) Trust.
Family life
Perry was born into a family of sportspersons, her father, Mark Patrick Perry, is a former cricketer and squash player who represented both sports professionally. Perry’s mother, Kathy Perry is a former professional swimmer and her elder brother, Damien Perry is also a cricketer.
She got engaged to Matt To’omua, the Australian Rugby player on 20 August 2014, and the couple married each other on 20 December 2015.
The couple mutually parted ways in July 2020 and took a divorce ending their 4 years relationship. She was again in the headlines when there were rumours about her relationship in 2021 with Nat Fyfe, the Australian Football League player, but eventually, they broke up in 2022 and since then, her private life has been limited.
Financial standing
Perry is amongst the top 5 richest women cricketers in Australia, with a magnificent net worth of 14 million dollars or INR 1.17 billion. Her major earning arises from her contracts with the Australian board and other league contracts such as Australia's central contract which earns her around INR 16.5 crore annually (as of 2024-25).
She earns around INR 8.7 million from her WBBL contract with the Sydney Sixers Women and INR 1.7 crore from the WPL contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore. She also earned a lot from brand endorsements with giant brands like Adidas, Jockey, Red Bull, Microsoft, Commonwealth Bank, and Priceline.
Cars and Houses
Ellyse Perry is not really into a lot of luxuries, therefore, she doesn’t own a bunch of luxury cars but has a few simple and attractive four-wheelers in her garage. The latest addition is the Lexus CT 200H (around 33 thousand US dollars or INR 24 lakhs), the sedan, Toyota 86 (costs around 42.5 thousand US dollars or INR 31 lakhs), and her first car, Toyota Corolla (costs around 27 thousand US dollars or INR 20 lakhs).
While the information about her residence is private and not available, it is known that she resides in Melbourne, Australia. But, according to news, she owned a modernized 1920 Californian villa in Chatswood, Sydney along with her ex-husband, which the couple sold for around 2.7 million dollars (INR 20 crore approx.) post-separation and she also owned a few cafes with her ex-husband.
Scandals
Ellyse Perry has a clean style of playing and so is her reputation when it comes to any kind of scandals or controversies. She has always maintained professionalism and fairness in her career and a clean image by not indulging in any sort of nuisance on and off the field.
Fan Following
Ellyse Perry is a world-class athlete who is renowned for her consistency and her impeccable achievements. She is an inspiration to a lot of women athletes pursuing their careers in sports. She is a globally influencing figure with a huge fan base on different social media. She has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, 1.3 million followers on Facebook, and around 1.17 lakh followers on Twitter (currently X).