Hannah Darlington
bowler
|Full name:
|Hannah Darlington
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|58
|Innings
|2
|2
|56
|Overs
|12.0
|3.0
|207.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|65
|30
|1359
|Wickets
|2
|0
|71
|Avg
|32.5
|0
|19.14
|SR
|36
|0
|17.52
|Eco
|5.41
|10
|6.55
|BB
|2
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|58
|Innings
|0
|0
|40
|Not outs
|0
|0
|11
|Runs
|0
|0
|300
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|281
|Avg
|0
|0
|10.34
|SR
|0
|0
|106.76
|Fours
|0
|0
|22
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|4
|Highest
|0
|0
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0