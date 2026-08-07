Hannah Darlington

Hannah Darlington

bowler

Full name:Hannah Darlington
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

New South Wales Breakers Women

Wellington Blaze Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches2258
Innings2256
Overs12.03.0207.2
Balls---
Maidens101
Runs65301359
Wickets2071
Avg32.5019.14
SR36017.52
Eco5.41106.55
BB203
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches2258
Innings0040
Not outs0011
Runs00300
Balls Faced00281
Avg0010.34
SR00106.76
Fours0022
Fifties000
Sixies004
Highest0030
Hundreds000

Another Players

Bryant, Rachel

Bryant, Rachel

Sims, Gemma

Sims, Gemma

Francis, Hannah R

Francis, Hannah R

Gardner, Ashleigh

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King, Caitlin

King, Caitlin

Allen, Jade

Allen, Jade

Campbell, Stella

Campbell, Stella

Johnson, Sammy-Jo

Johnson, Sammy-Jo

Newton, Thamsyn

Newton, Thamsyn

Coyte, Sarah

Coyte, Sarah