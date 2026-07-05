Eva Nynke Lynch
all rounder
|Full name:
|Eva Nynke Lynch
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|10
|39
|Innings
|10
|38
|Overs
|63.0
|126.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|2
|Runs
|292
|609
|Wickets
|12
|39
|Avg
|24.33
|15.61
|SR
|31.5
|19.38
|Eco
|4.63
|4.83
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|10
|39
|Innings
|10
|24
|Not outs
|0
|9
|Runs
|65
|90
|Balls Faced
|177
|109
|Avg
|6.5
|6
|SR
|36.72
|82.56
|Fours
|5
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|18
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0