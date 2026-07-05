Eva Nynke Lynch

Eva Nynke Lynch

all rounder

Full name:Eva Nynke Lynch
Nationality:Netherlands

Teams

2026 Teams

Netherlands Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches1039
Innings1038
Overs63.0126.0
Balls--
Maidens32
Runs292609
Wickets1239
Avg24.3315.61
SR31.519.38
Eco4.634.83
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches1039
Innings1024
Not outs09
Runs6590
Balls Faced177109
Avg6.56
SR36.7282.56
Fours58
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1819
Hundreds00

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