Everrette Calton Haven

Everrette Calton Haven

bowler

Full name:Everrette Calton Haven
Nationality:Bahamas

Teams

2025 Teams

Bahamas

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings66
Not outs11
Runs1818
Balls Faced7272
Avg3.63.6
SR2525
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00

Another Players

Jemison, Julio

Jemison, Julio

Burrows, Keith

Burrows, Keith

Hinds, Kervon

Hinds, Kervon

Taylor, Gregory

Taylor, Gregory

Wheatley, Dwight

Wheatley, Dwight

Scott, Junior

Scott, Junior

Goud, Sandeep

Goud, Sandeep

Barry, JR

Barry, JR

Benn, Festus

Benn, Festus

Ekanayake, Narendra

Ekanayake, Narendra