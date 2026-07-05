Narendra Harshanaath Ekanayake
bowler
|Full name:
|Narendra Harshanaath Ekanayake
|Nationality:
|Bahamas
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|6
|Innings
|3
|5
|Overs
|9.5
|17.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|60
|130
|Wickets
|3
|4
|Avg
|20
|32.5
|SR
|19.66
|26.75
|Eco
|6.1
|7.28
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|6
|Innings
|4
|6
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|30
|39
|Balls Faced
|43
|58
|Avg
|10
|7.8
|SR
|69.76
|67.24
|Fours
|3
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|19
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0