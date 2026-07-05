Narendra Harshanaath Ekanayake

Narendra Harshanaath Ekanayake

bowler

Full name:Narendra Harshanaath Ekanayake
Nationality:Bahamas
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Bahamas

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches46
Innings35
Overs9.517.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs60130
Wickets34
Avg2032.5
SR19.6626.75
Eco6.17.28
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches46
Innings46
Not outs11
Runs3039
Balls Faced4358
Avg107.8
SR69.7667.24
Fours34
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1919
Hundreds00

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