JR Barry
all rounder
|Full name:
|JR Barry
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|12
|Innings
|9
|9
|Overs
|19.2
|19.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|150
|150
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|18.75
|18.75
|SR
|14.5
|14.5
|Eco
|7.75
|7.75
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|12
|Innings
|9
|11
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|128
|130
|Balls Faced
|178
|188
|Avg
|18.28
|14.44
|SR
|71.91
|69.14
|Fours
|12
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|30
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0