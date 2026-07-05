JR Barry

JR Barry

all rounder

Full name:JR Barry

Teams

2023 Teams

Bahamas

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1012
Innings99
Overs19.219.2
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs150150
Wickets88
Avg18.7518.75
SR14.514.5
Eco7.757.75
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1012
Innings911
Not outs22
Runs128130
Balls Faced178188
Avg18.2814.44
SR71.9169.14
Fours1212
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3030
Hundreds00

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