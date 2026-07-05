Junior Scott

Junior Scott

batsman

Full name:Junior Scott
Nationality:Bahamas

Teams

2023 Teams

Bahamas

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Overs9.09.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5757
Wickets22
Avg28.528.5
SR2727
Eco6.336.33
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs44
Balls Faced77
Avg22
SR57.1457.14
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00

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