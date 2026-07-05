Junior Scott
batsman
|Full name:
|Junior Scott
|Nationality:
|Bahamas
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|9.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|57
|57
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|28.5
|28.5
|SR
|27
|27
|Eco
|6.33
|6.33
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|4
|4
|Balls Faced
|7
|7
|Avg
|2
|2
|SR
|57.14
|57.14
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0