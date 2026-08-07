Ewart Akil Nicholson

Ewart Akil Nicholson

batsman

Full name:Ewart Akil Nicholson
Nationality:Trinidad and tobago

Teams

2025 Teams

Pirate Bay Raiders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches81
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches81
Innings141
Not outs00
Runs2902
Balls Faced5922
Avg20.712
SR48.98100
Fours260
Fifties30
Sixies100
Highest742
Hundreds00

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