Ewart Akil Nicholson
batsman
|Full name:
|Ewart Akil Nicholson
|Nationality:
|Trinidad and tobago
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|1
|Innings
|14
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|290
|2
|Balls Faced
|592
|2
|Avg
|20.71
|2
|SR
|48.98
|100
|Fours
|26
|0
|Fifties
|3
|0
|Sixies
|10
|0
|Highest
|74
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0