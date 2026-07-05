Faisal Bin Mubashir

Faisal Bin Mubashir

batsman

Full name:Faisal Bin Mubashir
Nationality:Germany
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches20251036
Innings01647
Overs044.08.016.0
Balls----
Maidens0600
Runs019342126
Wickets0515
Avg038.64225.2
SR052.84819.2
Eco04.385.257.87
BB0213
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches20251036
Innings17431032
Not outs62013
Runs3651473232868
Balls Faced3613802361781
Avg33.1835.9223.245.68
SR101.138.7464.26111.14
Fours291692274
Fifties1616
Sixies5009
Highest572166179
Hundreds0300

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