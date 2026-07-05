Faisal Bin Mubashir
batsman
|Full name:
|Faisal Bin Mubashir
|Nationality:
|Germany
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|25
|10
|36
|Innings
|0
|16
|4
|7
|Overs
|0
|44.0
|8.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|193
|42
|126
|Wickets
|0
|5
|1
|5
|Avg
|0
|38.6
|42
|25.2
|SR
|0
|52.8
|48
|19.2
|Eco
|0
|4.38
|5.25
|7.87
|BB
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|25
|10
|36
|Innings
|17
|43
|10
|32
|Not outs
|6
|2
|0
|13
|Runs
|365
|1473
|232
|868
|Balls Faced
|361
|3802
|361
|781
|Avg
|33.18
|35.92
|23.2
|45.68
|SR
|101.1
|38.74
|64.26
|111.14
|Fours
|29
|169
|22
|74
|Fifties
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Sixies
|5
|0
|0
|9
|Highest
|57
|216
|61
|79
|Hundreds
|0
|3
|0
|0