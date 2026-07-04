Fazil Rahman
bowler
|Full name:
|Fazil Rahman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|21.5
|21.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|158
|158
|Wickets
|13
|13
|Avg
|12.15
|12.15
|SR
|10.07
|10.07
|Eco
|7.23
|7.23
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|2
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|7
|7
|Balls Faced
|16
|16
|Avg
|3.5
|3.5
|SR
|43.75
|43.75
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0