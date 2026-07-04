Fazil Rahman

Fazil Rahman

bowler

Full name:Fazil Rahman

Teams

2023 Teams

Gozo Zalmi

Malta

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Overs21.521.5
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs158158
Wickets1313
Avg12.1512.15
SR10.0710.07
Eco7.237.23
BB44
4w22
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings55
Not outs33
Runs77
Balls Faced1616
Avg3.53.5
SR43.7543.75
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00

Another Players

Khan, Bilal Muhammad

Khan, Bilal Muhammad

Shamraiz, Talib

Shamraiz, Talib

Afridi, Shakir

Afridi, Shakir

Maithani, Gaurav

Maithani, Gaurav

George, Basil

George, Basil

Khanna, Niraj

Khanna, Niraj

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Bishnoi, Ashok

Bishnoi, Ashok

Khan, Sawab

Khan, Sawab

Tavilla, Glen

Tavilla, Glen