Francoise Stoman
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Francoise Stoman
|Nationality:
|Portugal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|31.0
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|200
|200
|Wickets
|11
|11
|Avg
|18.18
|18.18
|SR
|16.9
|16.9
|Eco
|6.45
|6.45
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|105
|105
|Balls Faced
|142
|142
|Avg
|11.66
|11.66
|SR
|73.94
|73.94
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|28
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0