Francoise Stoman

Francoise Stoman

wicket keeper

Full name:Francoise Stoman
Nationality:Portugal

Teams

2024 Teams

Portugal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings88
Overs31.031.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs200200
Wickets1111
Avg18.1818.18
SR16.916.9
Eco6.456.45
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings1111
Not outs22
Runs105105
Balls Faced142142
Avg11.6611.66
SR73.9473.94
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest2828
Hundreds00

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