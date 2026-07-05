GH Smit
all rounder
|Full name:
|GH Smit
|Nationality:
|Guernsey
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|62
|62
|Balls Faced
|57
|57
|Avg
|20.66
|20.66
|SR
|108.77
|108.77
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|56
|56
|Hundreds
|0
|0