GH Smit

GH Smit

all rounder

Full name:GH Smit
Nationality:Guernsey
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Guernsey

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs6262
Balls Faced5757
Avg20.6620.66
SR108.77108.77
Fours55
Fifties11
Sixies11
Highest5656
Hundreds00

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